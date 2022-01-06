Vikings settle for third place at holiday tournament

WAVERLY – Finishing with a 1-1 mark at their home holiday tournament on Dec. 28 and 29 is what the Class B No. 6 Waverly girls basketball team accomplished. The Vikings dropped their first game of the tournament to Lincoln Christian 47-43 but were able to respond with a 48-31 win against South Sioux City in the third-place game.
Against the Cardinals on Wednesday, it was the defense that stole the show for Waverly. The most points they gave up to SSC in any of the quarters was 10 in the third.
“I think our girls did a good job of helping each other and really working toward the ball,” Waverly Head Coach John Cockerill said. “They were able to keep their triangle so they could see the ball in man and continued to talk to each other.”
Out of the gate, it was the Cardinals who were able to take a 3-0 lead. Later on, the Vikings grabbed an 8-7 advantage thanks to layups by Anna Clarke and Parker Christiansen.
That lead grew to 11-8 for Waverly with a layup by Clarke and one free throw from Abbie Carter.
The Cardinals would get a three, but Emelia Rourke came back and knocked down a triple in the corner for the Vikings. Four points by Paige Radenslaben to end the second helped Waverly go up 22-13 at halftime.
Carter kept the Vikings rolling in the third quarter with a layup to start the scoring. That was followed up by a made three from Christiansen that extended the advantage out to 27-13.
Eventually, SSC was able to get their offense going, but Waverly still was up by 12 points at 35-23 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Vikings started the quarter out on a 7-0 run, with two baskets from Christiansen and a layup by Annie Harms. Two free throws and a jumper by Jaelyn Dicke helped Waverly win by 17 points.
On top of a solid defensive performance, Cockerill pointed to the posts that did a great job, especially in the second half. They figured out what they needed to do to keep the Cardinals out of the lane.
“I thought all our posts did a great job,” Cokerill said. “Especially, later on, learning what the refs are going to call and figuring out how to be physical without fouling.”
Carter had a game-high 14 points in the victory. Coming up with eight points was Clarke, Paige Radenslaben had seven, Christiansen and Harms both scored six, Dicke dropped in four and Rourke had three.
The prior day, the Vikings couldn’t hold on to a fourth-quarter lead against Lincoln Christian. Both teams were nearly identical in every stat category except for steals, where the Crusaders had nine and Waverly had six.
Early on, the Vikings were trailing 14-4 when Radenslaben hit a three. After one-quarter of play, Lincoln Christian was out to a great start up 18-9.
Waverly was able to work their way back into the game to begin the second. Three-pointers from Radenslaben and Harms cut the Crusaders advantage down to one at 30-29 heading into halftime.
The defense by the Vikings was ramped up in the third as they only gave up six points. They got a three from Rourke to begin the quarter and ended up scoring 11 total points to go up 40-36.
After a strong third for Waverly, they started the fourth off with a three from Harms. Unfortunately, those would be the last points of the game for the Vikings as they allowed Lincoln Christian to come back and pull out the victory.
Radenslaben found herself in double digits with 10 points. Carter, Clarke and Harms all scored eight points, Rourke had five and Christiansen dropped in four.
Waverly played at Omaha Gross Catholic on Jan. 3. They have a home game at 6 p.m. against Class B No. 2 Norris on Jan. 6.