Vikings settle for third place at holiday tournament

Carter kept the Vikings rolling in the third quarter with a layup to start the scoring. That was followed up by a made three from Christiansen that extended the advantage out to 27-13.

Eventually, SSC was able to get their offense going, but Waverly still was up by 12 points at 35-23 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Vikings started the quarter out on a 7-0 run, with two baskets from Christiansen and a layup by Annie Harms. Two free throws and a jumper by Jaelyn Dicke helped Waverly win by 17 points.

On top of a solid defensive performance, Cockerill pointed to the posts that did a great job, especially in the second half. They figured out what they needed to do to keep the Cardinals out of the lane.

“I thought all our posts did a great job,” Cokerill said. “Especially, later on, learning what the refs are going to call and figuring out how to be physical without fouling.”

Carter had a game-high 14 points in the victory. Coming up with eight points was Clarke, Paige Radenslaben had seven, Christiansen and Harms both scored six, Dicke dropped in four and Rourke had three.