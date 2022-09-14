Vikings run hard at Thunderbolts Invite

LINCOLN- The Waverly boys and girls cross country teams competed in their third meet of the season at the Lincoln Pius X Invite at Pioneer Park on Sept. 8. The Viking girls took fifth place with 94 points scored and the boys came in eighth place with 130 points.

In the girls race, Lillie Benes was the top finisher for Waverly just missing out on a medal in 16th place. Here time for the three mile course was 22:27.66.

Eight spots back of Benes in 24th place was Ellie Bentjen who ran a 23:34.16. Marissa Gross and Alonna Depalma got 30th and 33rd and clocked a 24:43.50 and a 27:24.70.

Leading the Vikings boys and getting 24th place was Gregory Cockerill. He was the only runner on his team to break 19 minutes in a time of 18:57.95.

Getting 33rd and 37th place were Daniel Kasparek and Jared Schroeder. Running a 19:48.28 was Kasparek and Schroeder posted a 20:13.32.

Next through the line in 43rd place was Jarrett Ballinger for Waverly. The senior ended up getting to the line in a time of 20:32.54.

Coming in back-to-back in 46th and 47th place were Dominic Delahoyde and Kasyn Collins. Running a 21:49.37 was Delahoyde and Collins came through in a time of 22:44.49.

Winning the team titles at the Pius Invite were the Gretna boys with 26 points scored and the Norris girls with 16 points. The top finishers were Riley Boonstra of Norris in a time of 16:51.77 in the boys race and Ellie Thomas of Norris in the girls race clocking a 20:25.02.

This week the Vikings are hosting their home invite at 2 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Waverly High School.