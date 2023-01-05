Vikings notch two wins at Beatrice Triangular

BEATRICE — The Waverly boys wrestling team won in dominant fashion at the Beatrice Triangular on Dec. 29. After an extended break, the Vikings defeated Beatrice 43-23 and Auburn 78-6.

In the dual with the host team the Orangemen, Nate Leininger was first onto the mat at 285 pounds. At the 2:35 mark, he was able to pin Silas Benson.

Grey Klucas at 106 pounds picked up a 4-1 decision over Talon Belding. That was followed up by Garrison Brehm pulling out an 11-9 decision victory at 120 pounds.

At 132 pounds, Brayden Canoyer wasn’t able to get a pin, but he did win by major decision at 16-4.

Getting back-to-back pins at 132 and 138 pounds were Trev Greve and Kemper Reed. Greve earned his at the 1:41 mark and Reed’s came in a 1:44.

Winning 4-2 at 160 pounds against Kruse Williamson was Aden Smith.

Rounding out the dual with a pair of pins at 195 and 220 pounds was Harrison Smith and Brenden Barnes. Smith registered his at the 3:15 mark of the match and Barnes picked up his in just 1:06.

Against Auburn, Waverly had a strong start with five pins in less than 1:30. They came from Brehm at 120 pounds, Josiah Bultman at 126, Canoyer at 132, Reed at 145 and Garrett Rine at 152.

The Vikings kept their winning ways going with four more pins to close out the dual with the Bulldogs. Max and Nate Leininger at 170 and 285 pounds won in 2:37 and 2:38, while Drew Moser at 182 and Barnes at 220 made quick work of their opponents in 0:25 and 1:25.

Competing alongside the Waverly boys were the Waverly girls against the same schools. The Vikings picked up their first-ever dual victory when they knocked off Auburn 30-21 and then lost to Beatrice 57-9.

Both the boys and girls wrestling teams were back in action at a triangular at home with Bellevue West and Papillion-La Vista South on Jan. 3.

Later in the week, the Waverly boys host the Eastern Midlands Conference Dual Tournament at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6. The same day, the girls will be traveling back to Beatrice for a tournament starting at 4 p.m.