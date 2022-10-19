Vikings make history in second state tournament

HASTINGS – In the first trip to the Class B State Tournament since 2004, the Waverly softball team wasn’t going down without a fight in pair of games that were close throughout. Despite this, the Vikings ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard in both contests, losing 6-4 to Blair and 11-6 to Elkhorn.

Waverly also made history in their second trip to state, scoring the first runs for the program in state tournament action.

“We raised the bar,” Waverly Head Coach Beth Singleton said. “They hadn’t been here in 18 years and we made it here. We also scored the first runs that the program has ever scored at state. They are trailblazing and they left this program in a better place than when they got here.”

In the opening round on Oct. 12, the Vikings got a crack at the top seed from Blair. At one point, the Vikings fell behind 6-0 when the Bears scored one run in the second and five in the fourth.

With their backs against the wall in the top of the seventh, Waverly got two baserunners when Blair made an error on a hit by Tataum Peery to third and then Alexis Shepherd singled to right field. Two batters later, Olivia Grube also singled to right field scoring Jillian Hind and making it a 6-1 game.

A single by Alexis Adams to third knocked in Shepherd and Riley McCall hit a hard ground ball to short bringing Grube to the plate.

Still trailing by three runs at 6-3, Malia Thoms put a ball in play to left field. It ended up getting caught by Blair, but it allowed Adams to tag up and score.

Leading the team with one RBI apiece were Adams, Grube, McCall and Thoms. Pitching six innings, giving up one earned run and striking out five batters was Kaylei Denison.

Next up for the Vikings was an elimination game with Elkhorn early in the morning on Oct. 13. This was the fourth meeting of the year between the two teams with the Antlers having a 2-1 series edge.

This time around, Elkhorn used a six-run fifth inning to pull off a five-run victory over Waverly.

The game started out with the Antlers putting up three in the top of the first. Despite the deficit, the Vikings didn’t back down with four in the second to take the lead.

Shephard started the inning off with a single to center and then Lily Krajewski reach on an error by the pitcher. A triple by Grube to right field drove in both baserunners and made it a 3-2 game in favor of Elkhorn.

Still, with no outs, Adams grounded out to the shortstop allowing Grube to score and tied the game.

With a runner on second and two outs, Thoms was the next batter up for Waverly. She singled on a hard grounder to center knocking in Riley McCall which gave the Vikings their first lead at 4-3.

One more run was tacked on in both the third and sixth by Waverly. Grube drove in the run in the third inning with a sac fly to center bringing in Jillian Hind from third and McCall scored on an error by the shortstop in the sixth.

Grube paced the team with one hit and two runs batted in. Both Adams and Thoms had one RBI apiece.

Going all seven innings on the mound with seven earned runs given up and 11 strikeouts was Denison.

When looking back at this state tournament, one thing that Singleton is going to remember is this team’s ability to fight. It’s been a trademark of the Vikings throughout the season.

“That’s the way it’s been all year,” Singleton said. “They just scrap and fight. We talk about not digging that hole, to begin with, but they are never out of a ballgame, and they are always willing to compete.”

The loss to Elkhorn was also the last game for five seniors on Waverly’s squad. They included Denison, Thoms, McCall, Lily Krajewski and Refshauge.

“Those girls are competitors, and they know how to win,” Singleton said. “I think that was something that was really needed and they were willing to step up and lead when it was even hard to lead and they just did an amazing job.”

The Vikings end the year with a 16-13 record overall and will go down as only the second softball team in school history to get as far as they did.