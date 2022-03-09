Viking girls come up short against Elkhorn North

After pulling off a stunning upset over Scottsbluff, the Class B No. 7 Waverly girls basketball team was looking to do the same thing against No. 1 Elkhorn North in the first round of the Class B Girls State Basketball Tournament on March 8 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In the end, the Vikings couldn't stop the Wolves from getting off to a fast start as they fell by a final of 46-29.

Elkhorn North started the game out on a 7-0 run and increased that advantage up to 28-11 at halftime.

Despite this, Waverly didn't give up in the second half. The Vikings were led by Paige Radenslaben who scored nine points and ended up outscoring the Wolves 11-9 in the final frame.

Finishing behind Radenslaben with eight points was Abbie Carter, while Anna Clarke scored six, Parker Christiansen finished with four, and Annie Harms dropped in two points.

Waverly finishes this season with a 12-12 record overall. For a full article with quotes and photos from the game check out the March 17 Waverly News.