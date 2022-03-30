Traffic study at Canongate, Amberly intersection underway

WAVERLY – The Waverly City Council is moving forward with a study to consider potential improvements to the intersection of Amberly and Canongate roads, which has become a traffic hazard in recent years as housing developments on the north side of Highway 6 have taken off.

“That intersection, in the mornings, before school and after school, is just miserable,” said City Administrator Stephanie Fisher. “If you’re trying to cross Canongate or if you’re on Canongate trying to get across, it’s next to impossible.”

She said there have been few traffic accidents in the area, but the intersection could use safety improvements.

The city contracted traffic infrastructure engineering firm Iteris to handle the study, which will collect data about traffic at the Amberly and Canongate intersection and traffic coming toward the intersection from other nearby crossings.

The total cost of the study is $21,060, and the cost will be shared equally between the city and Waverly School District 145, Fisher said. The study is planned to be completed within the next eight weeks. Possible solutions for the intersection include a traffic signal or a roundabout.

“But (Iteris) said if there were other options that they think would be worthwhile, they would definitely consider them,” Fisher said.

At the city council’s March 22 meeting, Fisher also reported that the planning commission has begun interviewing firms for a project that would extend the city’s water and sewer systems to 120th Street near the Interstate 80 interchange. Those projects were included in the budget for the current fiscal year, Fisher said.

Business and property owners along Highway 6 have operated from their own water systems since and before the city annexed the area along the highway and north of Interstate 80 about 15 years ago.

“Part of our thought is to facilitate development out to that (mile marker) 409 interchange,” Fisher said. “They need water and sewer in order for that to happen.”

The nature of the development the city would like to see spurred near the interchange is yet to be determined, but Fisher said the city has “an open book.”

“We would like to see anything that would be advantageous to our citizens and just to our community as a whole,” she said.

The city council will vote whether to approve the planning commission’s bid recommendation at its next meeting on April 12.

The council also approved the appointment of Lindsay Erickson to the planning commission following the resignation of previous member Andrew Nielson.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.