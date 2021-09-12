Tigers battle hard against Bobcats in second loss of football season

FRIEND - The East Butler football team came very close to earning their first win of the season in a 30-20 defeat at Exeter-Milligan/Friend on Sept. 3.
The Bobcats started the game off with an 18-yard touchdown run by Christian Weber. The two-point conversion was also taken in by Weber increasing the lead up to eight.
It wasn’t just on the ground that Weber wreaked havoc, he was also able to do it with his arm. He completed a 16-yard pass to Chase Svelha that put EMF in charge 16-0.
Down by double digits, East Butler was able to score before the end of the first quarter.
It came on a 28-yard pass from Trevin Brecka to Brayden Brecka. The two-point conversion attempt was no good making it 16-6 after one quarter of play.
Breckan Schuter scored the only touchdown of the quarter for the Bobcats. It was on a 27-yard run that pushed EMF back in front 22-6.
After throwing a touchdown in the first quarter, Trevin Brecka caught a touchdown in the second. It was on a 51-yard pass from Lane Bohac which brought the score to 22-12 at halftime.
The Tigers got within two points of the Bobcats in the third when Trevin Brecka completed a 30-yard pass to Brayden Brecka. Luke Polivka caught the extra point pass from Trevin Brecka making it 22-20.
Unfortunately, East Butler’s offense wouldn’t be able to find the endzone again in the game. Their defense continued to play well but gave up one touchdown pass in the fourth.
Bohac and Trevin Brecka both had good games throwing the football. Trevin Brecka had eight completions for 89 yards and two scores with 48 rushing yards, while Bohac had 10 completions for 157 yards and a touchdown.
Leading the team with 112 receiving yards on nine catches and two touchdowns was Brayden Brecka. Trevin Brecka had four catches for 82 yards and one score.
Finishing with 14 tackles in the contest was Brayden Brecka while Reece Kocian had 13.
East Butler was also able to recover two fumbles in the game vs EMF. They were by Noah Paseka and Vincent Hageman.
