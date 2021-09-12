Tigers battle hard against Bobcats in second loss of football season

FRIEND - The East Butler football team came very close to earning their first win of the season in a 30-20 defeat at Exeter-Milligan/Friend on Sept. 3.

The Bobcats started the game off with an 18-yard touchdown run by Christian Weber. The two-point conversion was also taken in by Weber increasing the lead up to eight.

It wasn’t just on the ground that Weber wreaked havoc, he was also able to do it with his arm. He completed a 16-yard pass to Chase Svelha that put EMF in charge 16-0.

Down by double digits, East Butler was able to score before the end of the first quarter.

It came on a 28-yard pass from Trevin Brecka to Brayden Brecka. The two-point conversion attempt was no good making it 16-6 after one quarter of play.

Breckan Schuter scored the only touchdown of the quarter for the Bobcats. It was on a 27-yard run that pushed EMF back in front 22-6.

After throwing a touchdown in the first quarter, Trevin Brecka caught a touchdown in the second. It was on a 51-yard pass from Lane Bohac which brought the score to 22-12 at halftime.