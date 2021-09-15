The keeper of the flag: Rezac continues tradition of honor on 9/11

At first, Rezac struggled to remember to get the flag up for different holidays or burials, but eventually it clicked.

“It’s really on me to make sure that I get down there and get that flag up before I go to work,” Rezac said. “I had to change my way of thinking. I had to change my way of how I do things. I think it’s the least that we can do to pay respect.”

At the end of the day on Saturday, like other days where Rezac puts the flag up, he returned to pull the flag down without it touching the grass. The sun was setting and the cicadas were humming after the hot and humid day.

As Rezac disconnected the banner from the rope, he took another moment to say thank you to those who lost someone or who were lost 20 years ago. He will fold it back up, finishing with the stars covering the small triangle shape and return it to its plastic casing, until next time.

“This is what makes America great,” he said. “We take the time to stop and think about it. We take the time to stop and pay our respects and let people know that we appreciate what they did.”

