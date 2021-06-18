Superintendent contract renewed

WAVERLY – The District 145 School Board of Education renewed Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell contract, adding an extra year after going into executive session to discuss terms and salary.
Worrell’s contract states that the term of the contract will start on July 1 and expire on June 30, 2024. The board added an extra year to make the contract a three-year agreement after finishing the 2020-2021 school year. Worrell’s annual salary will be $173,874.
Along with the superintendent’s contract and pay, the school board set administrator salaries for 2021-2022 school year. Eagle Elementary School Principal Megan Flohr will be paid $97,210.
Flohr’s elementary school counterpart, Hamlow Elementary School Principal Michelle Rezek, will be paid $98,508.
At Waverly Intermediate School, Principal Craig Patzel will receive $103,336 for the 2021-2022 school year. Waverly Middle School Principal Ross Ricenbaw will be paid $113,538 and Assistant Principal George Schere will be paid $93,963.
Waverly High School Principal Megan Myers will be paid $123,216, Assistant Principal Shannon Furstenau will be paid $103,336 and Assistant Principal and Activities Director Brad McMillan will be paid $97,244.
District 145 Central Office staff was also approved for their salary for the 2021-2022 school year in this motion. Director of Student Services Delanie McMillan will receive $114,630, Director of Learning Angie Plugge will receive $122,817 and Business Manager Robin Hoffman will be paid $115,233.
Transportation Director Debbie Hennessey will be paid $64,375, Director of Technology Adam Bauman will be paid $91,957 and Director of Food Services Phillip Steffen will be paid $66,715.
The board then voted on and approved a 3% classified staff hourly rate increase totaling $89,164.06.
In other business, the board approved a sprinkler system to the tune of $13,765 from USA Hoich Irrigation for Hamlow Elementary School and the employment of 11 new employees for positions throughout the district. The board also approved eight letters of resignation.
Brad McMillan made his end of year activities report stating that while many clubs at Waverly High School weren’t able to have a lot of meetings, club numbers didn’t drop.
McMillan said he is currently gauging interest in bringing back a bowling team as well as sanctioning a girls wrestling team since the Nebraska Schools Activities Association (NSAA) now recognizes the sport.
The district is also planning on sanctioning one-act competition through NSAA again. McMillan said the high school had previously participated in the competition, but due to lack of interest the school had stopped.
McMillan also warned the board that there may be a need for a soccer team at the middle school in the future in order to give that age group more options for spring sports. There were 165-plus middle school students out for track this past season, the activities director said.