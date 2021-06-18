Superintendent contract renewed

Transportation Director Debbie Hennessey will be paid $64,375, Director of Technology Adam Bauman will be paid $91,957 and Director of Food Services Phillip Steffen will be paid $66,715.

The board then voted on and approved a 3% classified staff hourly rate increase totaling $89,164.06.

In other business, the board approved a sprinkler system to the tune of $13,765 from USA Hoich Irrigation for Hamlow Elementary School and the employment of 11 new employees for positions throughout the district. The board also approved eight letters of resignation.

Brad McMillan made his end of year activities report stating that while many clubs at Waverly High School weren’t able to have a lot of meetings, club numbers didn’t drop.

McMillan said he is currently gauging interest in bringing back a bowling team as well as sanctioning a girls wrestling team since the Nebraska Schools Activities Association (NSAA) now recognizes the sport.

The district is also planning on sanctioning one-act competition through NSAA again. McMillan said the high school had previously participated in the competition, but due to lack of interest the school had stopped.