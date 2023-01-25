Strong second half dooms Neumann against Central

OMAHA – In a tough road matchup at Class A No. 8 Omaha Central, the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team fell short 54-32 on Jan. 17.

To start the game, it was the Cavaliers who jumped out to a 5-0 lead after a three from AJ Bosak. Another three up top by Nicole Blum stretched the advantage out to seven points.

Neumann closed out the quarter with a three from Kinslee Bosak and a fast break layup by Caitlin McGuigan that gave the Cavaliers a 15-10 edge.

The points dropped off for Neumann in the second quarter with only five. Three of those points came on a three from Kinslee Bosak.

With the offense struggling, the defense stepped up for the Cavaliers, giving up only nine points to the Eagles. This helped Neumann grab a 20-19 lead at the half.

The offense woke up for Omaha Central in the third quarter with 16 points. The Cavaliers couldn’t keep pace with five points and as a result, fell behind 35-25.

Things continued to spiral out of control for Neumann in the fourth as the Eagles outscored them 19-7 and increased their lead to 22 points in the end. During this quarter, Blum knocked down a three from the top of the key.

From the field, the Cavaliers shot 23% and made 36% from three. They also pulled down 28 rebounds, came up with 11 steals and had six assists.

Kinslee Bosak had 12 points to lead Neumann and Blum had nine points. Ending up with six points was AJ Bosak and McGuigan had five.

On Jan. 20, the Cavaliers returned home to take on conference foe Lincoln Lutheran. Neumann struggled with the height of the Warriors and fell 55-44.

In the first quarter, the Cavaliers hung right with Lincoln Lutheran and the score was tied at 11 apiece. Things changed in the second when the Warriors went on a 17-9 scoring run to go up 28-20 at the half.

The point surge in the second turned out to be the big difference in the game, with Lincoln Lutheran only increasing their lead by three points in the second half.

On the glass, Neumann was outrebounded 30 to 28. The Cavaliers also made 12 second chance points and scored 24 points in the paint.

Leading Neumann with 18 points, two assists and one steal was Kinslee Bosak. Julia Ingwersen put up eight points, McGuigan had six and both AJ Bosak and Johnson scored five.

The Cavaliers are taking part in the Centennial Conference Tournament this week. They played Aquinas Catholic at home in the first round on Jan. 23.