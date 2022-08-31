Steffensen impresses in high school running debut

FIRTH- The Waverly cross country team kicked off a new season at the John Votta Invite hosted by Norris on August 27. On the girl’s side, the Vikings came in fourth place in a competitive field with 75 points and the boys took sixth place with 112 points.

Leading Waverly with the only medal at the meet was freshman Emma Steffensen who took fourth place. She battled Atlee Wallman of Norris to the line and ended up beating her in a time of 21:21.95.

Missing out on a medal by less than a second was Lille Benes in 16th place. She ended up clocking a 22:20.15.

Next through the line for the Vikings in 25th place was Ellie Bentjen who posted a 23:36.21. Alonna Depalma, Nora Erickson, and Marisa Gross got 33rd, 34th, and 35th in 24:08.78, 24:10.02, and 24:16.25.

Rounding out the day for the Waverly girls were Bailey Jackson and Dylan Sorben. Taking 43rd place and running a 25:14.36 was Jackson and Sorben got 83rd and ran a 28:23.33.

Winning the meet was the defending Class B state champs Norris with 19 points scored. Coming in second was Elkhorn North who had 42 points and Omaha Skutt got third with 53 points.

In the boy’s race, the first three Viking runners Jared Schroeder, Daniel Kasparek, and Gregory Cockerill came in very close together at 22nd, 24th, and 26th place. Running a 19:06.35 was Schroeder, Kasparek posted a 19:10.10, and Cockerill came through the line in 19:11.35.

Taking 43rd place overall was Jarret Ballinger clocking a 20:09.57, followed by Dominic Delahoyde in 63rd running a 21:16.51, and Jackson Sorben got 78th in 21:47.92. Not far off that pace was Josiah Bultman running a 21:59.76 and getting 83rd.

Caleb McCormick was the eighth Waverly runner in 93rd posting a 22:37.17. Coming in back-to-back in 111th and 112th were Kasyn Collins and Mason Habel who ran 23:46.66 and 23:46.77.

Earning 115th place for the Vikings was Luke Wendel who powered to the finish line in 23:51.80. Noah Darling came in 126th and ran a 25:02.04 and Barrett Mayfield got 129th finishing in 25:13.97.

The final two runners for the Waverly boys were Matthew Schmeeckle in 137th running a 26:57.02 and Aeden Schutte got 142nd in 28:11.83.

Omaha Skutt took first place on the boy’s side with a minimal 14 points scored. Earning second place was Norris with 35 points and Elkhorn North got third with 48 points.

This week the Vikings are at the Beatrice Cross Country Invite at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 3.