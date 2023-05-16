WAVERLY – In a tough B-3 District, the Ashland-Greenwood track team was able to qualify six athletes for the Class B State Track and Field Championships. They were Jadah Laughlin, Malia Howard, Tobin Engelhard, Luke Lambert and Ty Beetison.

On the girls side, the Bluejays came in seventh place with 34.5 points scored. Winning the meet was Norris with 140 points and Waverly was second with 107 points.

Leading the charge for the A-G girls was Laughlin in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. She qualified for state in both events by getting second in PR times of 15.31 in the 100 hurdles and 47.05 in the 300 hurdles.

Gerdes is headed back to state in the high jump to defend her title after taking first at districts. She tied the best mark of her career by clearing 5-04.

Howard claimed fifth in the shot put for the Bluejays. Her personal best toss of 35-02.50 got her into state as an additional qualifier.

“Jadah and Lauren qualifying for the third year in a row was great,” A-G Girls Head Coach Andrea King said. “I think both girls knew they would have great competition to help them punch that ticket again and were happy to do exactly what they needed to in order to get back to Burke. We also had a surprise wildcard qualifier, Malia Howard, in the shot put. This will be her first time at Burke and she has improved so much this year. It will be exciting watching all three girls compete against the best of Class B next week.”

For the boys, A-G was sixth with 35 points. Waverly dominated with 172 points on their way to earning their third straight district title.

In the shot put, Engelhard and Lambert are headed to Burke after taking second and third. Both had PR throws with Engelhard going 51-00.75 and Lambert ended up with a heave of 50-08.50.

A-G Head Coach Brian Thimm said Engelhard has a lot of potential and continues to show it more and more with each meet.

“He's been consistently improving each year,” Thimm said. “Yesterday he threw 51 feet and we love his potential and work ethic. Those will allow him to continue to improve.”

On top of placing third in the shot put, Lambert also came in fourth in the discus with a toss of 134-02.

“Lambert was really close in the discus, Thimm said. “He came up just short as an automatic qualifier. Yesterday was his second time throwing (the shot put) over 50 feet. He gets another chance to compete next week and we're excited to see it.”

Beetison qualified for state in both the high jump and pole vault by taking third place in each event. He cleared PRs of 6-01 in the high jump and 13-00 in the pole vault.

“Ty had an outstanding day yesterday,” Thimm said. “With pole vault and high jump, you just never know how they'll shake out. He came in seeded fourth in the pole vault with some really strong marks ahead of him. He needed 13-0 to be an auto-qualifier in the pole vault. He had never done that before. It ended up not mattering as he did get third but going 13-0 gives him confidence going into the sate meet.”

The Class B State Track and Field Championships was held at Omaha Burke High School on May 17 and 18. The Bluejays have athletes competing on both days.

The rest of the results for A-G from the B-3 District can be found below.

B-3 District Meet

Boys 100 M Dash- 7. Nathan Upton, 11.40; 14. Tristan Harms, 11.77

Girls 100 M Dash- 16. Presley Harms, 13.65; 18. Bree Schefdore, 13.70; 22. Joslyn Sargent, 14.06

Boys 200 M Dash- 10. Aiden Krumwiede, 23.53; 11. Nathan Upton, 23.58; 21. Tristan Harms, 24.81

Girls 200 M Dash- 9. Presley Harms, 28.59; 10. Shelby Lyons, 28.68

Boys 400 M Dash- 17. Tyler Nonella, 56.57; 20. Jerick Nolan, 59.40; 21. Alex Marzouk, 1:02.29

Girls 400 M Dash- 5. Shelby Lyons, 1:03.69

Boys 800 M Dash- 9. Thomas Spears, 2:06.10; 14. Cooper Maack, 2:14.29; 17. Logan Fangmeyer, 2:19.11

Girls 800 M Dash- 14. Audrey Whitehead, 2:47.22; 17. Taylor West, 3:06.72

Boys 1,600 M Run- 13. Nick Wilhite, 5:07.90; 16. Payden Alexander, 5:19.72; 22. Coy Beetison, 6:45.82

Girls 1,600 M Run- 13. Mira Comstock, 6:28.65; 14. Jenna Grell, 6:43.19

Boys 3,200 M Run- 6. Nick Wilhite, 10:4130

Girls 3,200 M Run- 10. Mira Comstock, 13:17.89; 16. Kaia Craig, 15:27.05

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 13. Jackson Myers, 19.62; 14. Tony Bowdino, 19.64

Girls 100 M Hurdles- 9. Paxton Beranek, 18.04

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 14. Tony Bowdino, 47.99; 19. Jackson Myers, 49.36

Boys 4x100 M Relay- 5. A-G (Tristan Harms, Aiden Krumwiede, Lleyton West, Nathan Upton), 45.47

Girls 4x100 M Relay- 5. A-G (Joslyn Sargent, Bree Schefdore, Lauren Gerdes, Jadah Laughlin), 52.16

Boys 4x400 M Relay- 6. A-G (Aiden Krumwiede, Ty Beetison, Cooper Maack, Thomas Spears), 3:45.02

Boys 4x800 M Relay- 6. A-G (Cooper Maack, Robbie Rist, Nick Wilhite, Thomas Spears), 8:49.82

Boys Shot Put- 15. Braxton Buck, 39-03.25

Girls Shot Put- 9. Kealie Riecken, 34-01.75

Boys Discus- 10. Jaden Wilsey, 117-03; 14. Ben Harris, 114-08

Girls Discus- 6. Malia Howard, 110-11; 20. Kealie Riecken, 75-03; 24. Hailee Pleiss, 65-06

Boys Pole Vault- 8. Robbie Rist, 12-00

Girls Pole Vault- 5. Alivia Pike, 9-00

Boys Long Jump- 12. Landon Mohs, 19-03.75; 19. Lleyton West, 18-11; Jonah Hamm, 17-03.75

Girls Long Jump- 16. Jadah Laughlin, 15-00.50; 17. Joslyn Sargent, 14-11; 18. Presley Harms, 14-10.25

Boys Triple Jump- 19. Logan Fangmeyer, 34-03.25; 20. Alex Marzouk, 34-02

Girls Triple Jump- 15. Megan Gerdes, 27-01.50; 16. Breleigh Mech, 26-04.50