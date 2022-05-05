Sherman powers Warriors to another team title at North Bend

NORTH BEND- The Wahoo boys and girls track team competed at the North Bend Invite on April 26. Leading the Warrior boys to the team title on the boy’s side with 196.50 points was Waylon Sherman, while the Wahoo girls took seventh place with 27 points, and took second in the combined team score with 223.50 points.

“It was another successful meet for our track team,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “We had some great efforts from our kids and that translated into the Boys team finishing first. Again the girl's team scored about as well as we could in the relays and scored really well in the high jump. Next week is Conference and the following week is Districts, so we are hoping to be peaking in the next few weeks.”

The two individual events that Sherman won on the track were the 100 and 200 meter dashes. He clocked an 11.34 in the 100 and then came through in a 23.75 in the 200.

Curtis Swahn, Malachi Bordovsky, and Josh Edmonds were also able to medal in these events. Curtis Swahn got third in the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.63, Malachi Bordovsky took sixth in the 100 meter dash clocking an 11.74 and Josh Edmonds got sixth running a 24.19 in the 200 meter dash.

Winning the 400 meters for Wahoo was Malachi Bordovsky clocking a 52.44. Taking third place overall was Garrett Grandgenett by running a 54.21.

Gutting out another first place finish in the mile for the Warriors was Kyle Babst who posted a 4:56.25. Ales Adamec came in fifth place running a 5:08.

Taking first in the 300 meter hurdles was Zach Fox who ran a 41.14, while Malachi Bordovsky took second clocking a 41.65. On top of winning the 300 hurdles, Fox was second in the 110 meter hurdles posting a time of 15.62.

Both the 4x100 and 4x800 meter relays for the Warriors were able to reach the top of the podium. Swahn, Josh Edmonds, Malachi Bordovsky, and Sherman ran a 45.03 in the 4x100, and Andrew Waido, Caden Smart, Ales Adamec, and Kyle Babst posted an 8:45.94 in the 4x800.

In the field events, Swahn led Wahoo in the long jump by getting first with a jump of 19-10.25. Taking fourth place overall was Benji Nelson who jumped 19-02.25.

Nelson followed up his fourth place in the long jump by winning the triple jump. He ended up going 42-01, while Andrew Waido took fifth with a mark of 39-09 and Silas Shellito got sixth by jumping 39-05.

The top three spots in the boy’s discus event all went to the Warriors. Carson Lavaley won with a toss of 160-08, Jake Scanlon got second with a mark of 127-05, and Dominek Rohleder got third with a throw of 127-01.

Wahoo ended up getting two medalists in the shot put. Lavaley took second place with a mark of 47-11 ad Jake Scanlon came in fourth place with a throw of 45-06.

In the pole vault, Michael Robinson came up with a second place finish by clearing 13-00. Coming in fifth place was Silas Shelito who got over 9-03.

The top performers for the Warrior girls came in the high jump. Hayden Osmera, Mya Emerson, and Sarah Kolterman got third, fourth, and fifth place by clearing 4-10.

Getting fourth place in the two relay events was Wahoo. The 4x400 group of Luben, Harris, Kolterman and Megan Robinson clocked a 4:41.54, and the 4x800 team of Luben, Alyssa Havolic, Audrey Waido, and Lanta Hitz came through in a time of 11:18.41.

Taking fifth place was the 4x100 team of Taylor Luben, Lillie Harris, Kolterman, and Osmera who ran a 54.80.

The final two medalists for the Warrior girls were Tabitha Cooney and Alyssa Havolic. Cooney took fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 30-10.50 and Havlovic came through the finish line in sixth in the 800 meter run by posting a time of 2:43.69.

Wahoo competed at the Trailblazer Conference Invite on May 3 at Plattsmouth.