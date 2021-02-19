Saunders County communities featured in new Lincoln hotel

LINCOLN – As The Scarlet Hotel is under construction on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Innovation Campus, Goldenrod Companies is working with communities throughout Nebraska to gather their history as a way to decorate the rooms.

Each small town community history will be illustrated through images and a short write up explaining the start of the town all the way to where the town is at now, Goldenrod Companies Senior Financial Analyst Will Suter said.

Several Saunders County communities like Wahoo, Ashland, Mead, Yutan and Ceresco are included in the 151 communities to be featured in the hotel. Suter said the hotel will have 154 rooms with 151 being named after Nebraskan communities. The remaining three rooms will be named after notable Nebraskans.

Suter expects the hotel to be completed by August 2021, just in time for football season. The hotel will also include amenities like a gym, coffee shop, rooftop lounge called The Red Owl and a restaurant called The Well and Good.

The idea for the hotel came from the conference center located on Innovation Campus. Before COVID-19, Suter said there were about 30,000 people from throughout the United States and the world who attended conferences annually on Innovation Campus.