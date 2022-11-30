Renderings of new city offices, fire station facility make public debut at open house

WAVERLY — Talks of a new fire station in Waverly date back over a decade, and a new set of renderings show how the project could come into view — as a joint effort with the City of Waverly.

Renderings of the facility, which would house Waverly Fire and Rescue and the city’s offices, were on display at Waverly Fire and Rescue’s annual breakfast in late October.

But JEO Consulting Group’s conceptual design made its public debut on Nov. 21 at an open house presentation at Waverly’s existing fire station. Its price tag is estimated at $11 million — $3 million for the city side of the building and $8 million for the fire station.

If the proposed design is built, the fire station’s square footage would triple, from 6,500 to 20,000, and would grow the department’s apparatus bays from the current four to eight in the new building. Fire Chief Jared Rains said the expansion would allow for the fire department to grow along with the city and add ambulances or fire trucks to its fleet if needed.

As for the city offices, the new building would make five times the room that city staff currently use, and it would add meeting spaces and 11 offices.

“They currently have a lot of people sharing offices, so this gives space for people to have their own offices as well as a little bit of room for future expansion,” said JEO architect Mady Kenny.

Rains said Waverly Fire and Rescue’s call volume has steadily increased in recent years as Waverly’s population has ballooned, and he doesn’t expect the calls to abate. The department’s call volume would only go up, he said, if a new housing development in the works on Waverly’s eastern edge brings the 500-plus new homes included in its plans.

“Right now, Waverly Fire and Rescue is probably the busiest department in Lancaster County,” he said. “We’ve grown, but it’s going to be tough to grow (in this building). If we get 500 more houses, the volume is only going to go up.”

A primary goal in the new fire station’s design and location was to facilitate faster call response times, Kenny said. Offices, locker rooms and restrooms would all be just one hallway away from the apparatus bay. Vehicles would exit their bays onto a broad driveway providing direct access to 134th Street and major Waverly thoroughfares. From there, the vehicles could turn left toward Amberly Road or turn right toward Canongate Road, to access Waverly’s north side without encountering Highway 6 traffic.

The vehicles would then return through garage doors in the back of the building and park in designated spaces to make for easy exits.

“The thought was to keep everything flowing,” Rains said. “If something were to happen, we’d have adequate room to move things around and be able to get out a lot faster.”

Also included in the fire station’s conceptual design are expanded storage areas, sleeping quarters, a fitness center, a training facility and a small museum memorializing the fire department’s history.

On the city side, the new building would greatly expand the size of Waverly’s city council chambers. Council meetings at the city’s current offices at 14130 Lancashire Street are often crammed, and visitors sometimes have to stand. The council chambers in the design detail more than 2,000 square feet of space, with accordion doors on one side that would open up to an adjoining meeting space shared between the fire department and the city.

Some attendees at the open house meeting asked questions about the potential for future expansions to the new building if the fire department ends up requiring more space. Rains said the building’s conceptual design already uses all of the buildable land on the lot.

“We’ve maximized the land that we have,” Rains said. “The building is bigger not having every (apparatus) spot filled, so that will allow us to grow.”

JEO Project Manager Marvin Larson said at most, one more bay could be added at a later time, but doing so would cut into the parking area on the facility’s north side.

Questions also came up regarding traffic control at both exits from the property, but Rains said such options have not been considered yet.

“That’s something that will have to be one of the next steps, how we’re going to get out,” Rains said. “Obviously, being that close to the school, safety is going to be our No. 1 concern if we get a call during busy hours.”

The City of Waverly purchased the two parcels of land, both with footprints just over an acre, in September 2020 for $400,000 apiece, according to the Lancaster County Assessor’s office. Rains said in a perfect world, it would be nice to be able to build on the adjacent 3-acre parcel as well to allow for expansion, avoid congestion and control what is built on the site.

“But, obviously, it comes down to (dollars),” he said. “It’s a lot of money for that chunk of land out there.”

Other attendees questioned why the fire department and city offices should be joined in one building, and two people suggested that Waverly's city offices could move to the existing fire station.

Rains said the fire department and city will seek additional input on the conceptual design from the public, as the design is not yet “set in stone.”

“This is the time that we could still change things,” he said. “It’s something that is going to support the entire city and rural area, so if we’re going to do this, let’s get it right the first time.”

A timeline and funding options for the project have not yet been established, Waverly City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said.

“There’s multiple ways that it can be funded, and that’s kind of where it’s at,” Fisher said. “Where do we find the money, and what buckets does the money come from?”

Rains said the goal will be to spend conservatively while building a facility that could sustain into the future.

“It’s not going to be a Taj Mahal of limestone and brick,” he said. “We’ll do the best that we can to keep costs down, but I want something that’s going to be able to stay here for the next 50 years.”