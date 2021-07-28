Recall filed for Supervisor Karloff

WAHOO – Doris Karloff is still reeling.

The District 2 Saunders County Supervisor was and still is in disbelief after learning on July 22 her that a constituent had filed a recall petition with the intention of booting her from the county board.

On July 21, the day before Karloff learned of the petition, Rhonda Carritt of Wahoo filed a petition to recall the Yutan supervisor. Carritt’s reasoning for the filing stems from Karloff allegedly not representing “the best interests of the district.”

“The residents of Saunders County District 2 hold that our elected Supervisor Doris Karloff has not represented the best interests of the district,” the statement read. “Choosing to ignore recommendations of the county planning board, favoring big business over its residents, putting personal and family gain above the residents and being out of touch with her constituents. For this, Karloff should be recalled.”

Karloff said she believes Carritt’s reasoning is not valid and assumes the petition is related to the controversial solar farm conditional use permit the county board unanimously approved with stipulations at a meeting in May. Karloff did not attend that meeting and did not vote on the agenda item.