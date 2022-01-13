Raymond Central stumbles out winless in three contests this week

Early on the Mustangs were up 7-4 when Josh Masek grabbed a rebound and scored. A three by Stover made it 12-10 in favor of Raymond Central.

Arlington had a four-point scoring run to end the first and grabbed a 14-12 lead.

The Eagles continued to dominate the next three quarters outscoring the Mustangs 41-25. A huge issue for Raymond Central in the game is the fact they only had 14 rebounds.

Dropping in ten points for the Mustangs was Fredrickson. Svoboda scored seven, Austin Keifer and Masek had four, Tate Roubal and Potter each made three, and Stover, Reid Otto, and Josh White had two points.

In the first half against Centennial, the Broncos were beaten on the scoreboard 25-13.

A three from Stover sparked a 16 point offensive spurt in the third. This helped Raymond Central cut the lead to 32-29.

Centennial, who had an 8-4 record after this win, did what they have done in previous games and that was close. They scored 15 points and held the Mustangs to eight in the fourth.