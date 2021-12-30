Raiders upset Eagles in first round of Holiday Tourney

Mead- Getting off to a good start helped Class D-1 No. 7 Mead take down Class C-1 No. 7 Milford 55-46 during the first round of the Runza Holiday Tournament on Dec. 20 at home. According to head coach PJ Quinn, this win was crucial because he knows every game in this tournament will be tough.

“We worried about what we would win in this tournament,” Mead head coach PJ Quinn said. “Whether we would be 1-2 or could we get to 2-1, and boy if you can be 3-0 through this tournament it would be great. I think it was important for us to win this game in terms of helping us understand how well we can play.”

Out of the gate, Emmett Couch knocked down a three that put the Raiders up 11-4. Later in the first, Tyler Pickworth connected on a three that increased the lead to 14-6.

To the shock of many on the Milford side, the Eagles trailed 15-9 to the Raiders after one-quarter of action.

The good play by Mead carried over to the second when Couch knocked down a three increasing the lead to eight points. Another three by Couch put the Raiders up 24-14.

In total, Mead had their highest output offensively of the game with 16 points in the second. This led to a 31-17 lead at the break.