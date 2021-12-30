Raiders upset Eagles in first round of Holiday Tourney

Mead- Getting off to a good start helped Class D-1 No. 7 Mead take down Class C-1 No. 7 Milford 55-46 during the first round of the Runza Holiday Tournament on Dec. 20 at home. According to head coach PJ Quinn, this win was crucial because he knows every game in this tournament will be tough.
“We worried about what we would win in this tournament,” Mead head coach PJ Quinn said. “Whether we would be 1-2 or could we get to 2-1, and boy if you can be 3-0 through this tournament it would be great. I think it was important for us to win this game in terms of helping us understand how well we can play.”
Out of the gate, Emmett Couch knocked down a three that put the Raiders up 11-4. Later in the first, Tyler Pickworth connected on a three that increased the lead to 14-6.
To the shock of many on the Milford side, the Eagles trailed 15-9 to the Raiders after one-quarter of action.
The good play by Mead carried over to the second when Couch knocked down a three increasing the lead to eight points. Another three by Couch put the Raiders up 24-14.
In total, Mead had their highest output offensively of the game with 16 points in the second. This led to a 31-17 lead at the break.
“I think that getting off to a good start was important for us,” Quinn said. “It really got us energized and really showed us that we could compete with them.”
Ever so surely, Milford started picking up their play in the second half. They had 16 points compared to 12 points for the Raiders in the third.
Keeping Mead up 43-33, heading to the fourth was Pickworth who had four crucial points at the end of the quarter.
The Eagles got within six points with just over two minutes remaining in the game at 50-44. The Raiders continued to pass the ball around on offense and forced Milford to foul them.
At the free-throw line, they were able to seal the victory with some made free-throws.
A big component of the win was the ability of the Raiders to get so many different players involved. This was both on the offensive as well as the defensive side of the ball.
“I think that is something that has helped us all year,” Quinn said. “We are getting contributions from at least seven guys every game. Certainly, on the offensive end, it’s been true, but it has been even more so on the defensive end.”
Leading the team in scoring with 19 points was Pickworth. Also finishing in double figures was Couch with 14 points and three assists, while Beau LaCroix had nine points and eight rebounds, Luke Carritt scored seven points, had three rebounds, and four steals, AJ Carritt had four points and six rebounds, and Frankie Hebenstreit recorded two points.