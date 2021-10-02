Raiders take second in Hampton

MEAD – The Class D-1 No. 1 Mead volleyball team settled for third place at the Hampton Invite on Sept. 25 after losing to C-2 No. 1 Clarkson-Leigh in the semifinals.

In the first round of pool play, the Raiders opened up the tournament against Silver Lake. The Mustangs were no match for the power Mead brought to the table in a 25-10 and 25-18 win.

Mead’s dominant first set was set up by a nearly perfect side out percentage for the Raiders.

Megan Luetkenhaus had 10 kills in the match, a .375 hitting percentage and nine digs to lead the Raiders, and Brianna Lemke had seven kills, 13 digs and two aces. Finishing with 22 assists in the match was Emily Quinn.

Against Clarkson-Leigh in the semifinal, it was a battle between two rated teams in the state. The Raiders fought tough in both sets, losing close both times, by scores of 28-26 and 25-23.

Late in the first set, it looked as if Mead would take an early 1-0 lead up 21-16. It was at this point the Raiders committed three unforced errors, and then gave up the next three points to C-L to give them the lead back.

Similar to the first set, the Patriots got hot at the right moment, going on a 3-1 run with the score tied at 22-22, to help them edge the Raiders.