Raiders take second in Hampton

MEAD – The Class D-1 No. 1 Mead volleyball team settled for third place at the Hampton Invite on Sept. 25 after losing to C-2 No. 1 Clarkson-Leigh in the semifinals.
In the first round of pool play, the Raiders opened up the tournament against Silver Lake. The Mustangs were no match for the power Mead brought to the table in a 25-10 and 25-18 win.
Mead’s dominant first set was set up by a nearly perfect side out percentage for the Raiders.
Megan Luetkenhaus had 10 kills in the match, a .375 hitting percentage and nine digs to lead the Raiders, and Brianna Lemke had seven kills, 13 digs and two aces. Finishing with 22 assists in the match was Emily Quinn.
Against Clarkson-Leigh in the semifinal, it was a battle between two rated teams in the state. The Raiders fought tough in both sets, losing close both times, by scores of 28-26 and 25-23.
Late in the first set, it looked as if Mead would take an early 1-0 lead up 21-16. It was at this point the Raiders committed three unforced errors, and then gave up the next three points to C-L to give them the lead back.
Similar to the first set, the Patriots got hot at the right moment, going on a 3-1 run with the score tied at 22-22, to help them edge the Raiders.
“Both teams passed extremely well and free points were hard to come by,” Mead Coach Keshia Havelka said. “We were able to generate three aces in the match to C-L’s two which was a positive. We made more hitting errors than normal trying to avoid C-L’s big block. Our game plan backfired a little there focusing too much on it instead of just beating it.”
Lemke had 13 kills, 10 digs and two blocks against the Patriots and Demmy Patocka earned 14 digs and 16 good serve receives. Coming up with 12 digs and one ace was Lilly Flynn.
In the third place match, Red Cloud had the daunting task of trying to take down a Mead volleyball Team after a tough match they thought they should have won. Any frustration from the C-L match was taken out on the Indians who were defeated in convincing fashion 25-7 and 25-9.
Coming through with a .563 hitting percentage and nine kills was Lemke and Quinn had 21 assists, 24 service points and eight aces. Earning five kills, six digs, and hitting .500% in the match was Luetkenhaus.
Earlier in the week, Mead took on Omaha Christian Academy on the road on Sept. 23. The Raiders swept the Eagles 25-13, 25-7 and 25-16.
The highlight of the match was Lemke earning her 1,000th kill of her career.
