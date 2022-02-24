Raiders comeback falls short against rated Eagles

MEAD- In their final game of the regular season, the Mead boys basketball team hosted Class D-1 No. 9 Johnson-Brock at home on Feb. 18. The game was close throughout, but in the end, it was the Eagles who got the upper hand in a 43-37 victory.

It was a struggle for the Raiders on offense throughout the first quarter as they only ended up scoring two points. Luckily their defense played well and only gave up five points to Johnson-Brock to keep the score at one possession at three points.

Tyler Pickworth and Luke Carritt were both able to hit three-pointers in the second that put the Raiders up 12-10. The Eagles ended the quarter on a 6-2 scoring run and were up 16-12 at halftime.

Trailing 19-12 in the third quarter, Mead was able to get a basket underneath from AJ Carritt. Another three from Pickworth trimmed Johnson-Brock’s lead to 24-21.

With one quarter remaining, it was the Eagles who still clung to a 27-24 advantage.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Branden Koranda was able to come up with a nice steal and find AJ Carritt underneath the hoop for an easy bucket that trimmed Johnson-Brock’s lead to 37-32. It became a four point contest at 39-35 when Pickworth hit a three up top.

After that basket, the Raiders were only able to score two more points the rest of the game as they went on to lose by six points.

Pickworth led Mead with 15 points scored in the game. Also in double figures was AJ Carritt with 10 points and nine rebounds, Luke Carritt finished with five points, Frankie Hebenstreit dropped in three points, and both Ty Dickes and Koranda finished with two points.

Mead is the top seed in the D1-2 Subdistrict and played Omaha Brownell Talbot on Jan. 22 at home. With a victory, they move on to play the winner of Weeping Water and Cornerstone Christian for the Subdistrict Title at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 in Mead.