Radio system bond issue expected on November ballot

"(Coughlin) says, ‘You know, we got one shot to put it on the ballot, and if it gets denied, everything starts all over again,’” Miller told the board.

Supervisor Tom Hrdlicka said he thought the process to complete the study would have moved more quickly.

“I thought we could have been ready by May,” Hrdlicka said.

Miller said there are concerns regarding the new radio system that still need to be addressed and that would appear in Freeman’s study, such as acquisitions of new radio tower sites and structural analyses of the equipment involved. Freeman also told Miller that the study could end up saving the county millions in the long run.

“He thought there were a lot of things that they had in there that could be done by the county that could save us a lot of money,” Miller said.

Miller suggested that a potential cost-saving measure would be for the county to implement a system similar to how Mead Fire Department uses their radios. He said Mead bought a $30,000 ultra high frequency (UHF) radio system that the department uses among its team members, and they use county-wide 800 megahertz radios when they need to communicate with dispatch.