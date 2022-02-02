Radio system bond issue expected on November ballot

WAHOO – Saunders County officials widely agree that the county is in need of a new emergency radio system, but citizens will not get the chance to vote on a bond issue for the project until the November General Election.
The Saunders County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 7 voted to hire Rey Freeman Communications Consulting to perform a study that would help the county decide on a radio system that would upgrade the current system, while considering the county’s budget.
Freeman had also been tapped by Dodge County and Platte County to conduct similar studies.
Saunders County Emergency Manager Terry Miller updated the board at its Jan. 25 meeting on the progress of Freeman Consulting’s study. The goal had been to have the study done, with at least two radio system recommendations, in time for the board to vote on an option and have a bond issue for the project on the May primary ballot. The deadline to submit items for the May ballot is March 1. Miller said he expects Freeman Consulting’s study to be completed by June.
The new radio system would be used by law enforcement, fire departments and EMS teams. Responders throughout the county have expressed dissatisfaction with the current system, reporting gaps in coverage, particularly near Wahoo, Leshara, Valparaiso and Ceresco.
There is also concern about the radio system’s compatibility with nearby counties — Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties, for example, use an extensive ORION radio system that allows communication among the counties and their agencies. ORION operates with a simulcast design that allows for wide coverage with few dead zones.
Wahoo Fire Chief Cody Hull told the Wahoo City Council at its Jan. 11 meeting that his department has anticipated the ORION system being implemented in the county to allow interoperability with border counties.
Previous estimates for the total cost of the new radio system have been north of $10 million, and the county board had proposed spending $4 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds on the project. The county does not have room to cover the remaining $6 million in its budget.
Miller told the board that he visited Freeman Consulting’s offices in Minnesota on Dec. 23 and explained the needs of the county.
“We need a system we can afford. Not necessarily the best system, but a system we can afford,” Miller said.
He said Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Coughlin also spoke with Freeman about the Sheriff’s Department’s needs in a new radio system. Coughlin also expressed that he would prefer to get the right item on the ballot, rather than rushing Freeman’s study to hit the March 1 deadline.
"(Coughlin) says, ‘You know, we got one shot to put it on the ballot, and if it gets denied, everything starts all over again,’” Miller told the board.
Supervisor Tom Hrdlicka said he thought the process to complete the study would have moved more quickly.
“I thought we could have been ready by May,” Hrdlicka said.
Miller said there are concerns regarding the new radio system that still need to be addressed and that would appear in Freeman’s study, such as acquisitions of new radio tower sites and structural analyses of the equipment involved. Freeman also told Miller that the study could end up saving the county millions in the long run.
“He thought there were a lot of things that they had in there that could be done by the county that could save us a lot of money,” Miller said.
Miller suggested that a potential cost-saving measure would be for the county to implement a system similar to how Mead Fire Department uses their radios. He said Mead bought a $30,000 ultra high frequency (UHF) radio system that the department uses among its team members, and they use county-wide 800 megahertz radios when they need to communicate with dispatch.
“The same concept could be used with the ORION system,” Miller said. “If you’ve got law enforcement that’s got a task force going over to Dodge or Douglas County, they could have an ORION radio there. But their team that they’re working with could still be operating on their own radios.”
The ORION system uses specific Motorola radios, which can be expensive for smaller fire departments, like those in Ithaca and Valparaiso. Miller said he hopes that all fire districts and city and village officials in the county are brought in to give their input before the board makes its ultimate decision.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Wahoo Newspaper and The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.