New Valparaiso library director turning the page

VALPARAISO – The new Valparaiso Public Library director didn’t plan on starting another chapter in her life, but so far, she’s loving it.

Debi Woodburn, who moved to Valparaiso about two years ago to be closer to family, took over as the library director on Feb. 1 after eight months of working part-time at the library.

Before that, Woodburn’s experience working with libraries was limited, but she’s confident she can continue the library’s forward momentum since previous director Deanna Priefert took over in May 2021.

The library director who preceded Priefert was Lori Springer, who was arrested in 2021 for allegedly using the library’s Amazon account to make personal purchases. Her case is still pending in court.

“There’s been a lot of trauma, and I don’t know a lot about it or all about it,” Woodburn said. “But I know people have kind of backed away from the library, I think, because of it. But they are really starting to come back in, I feel like.”

Woodburn’s strategy to continue rebuilding public trust in the library is to host events that bring the community into the library to see what it has to offer.

In February, she held three events at the library – one for children, one for teens and one for adults – each with the theme of book cover art. She said the attendance has already started to increase, and she hopes it will stay that way as she makes the library more visible.

“It started slow, and it’s really starting to pick up,” she said. “I’m working on the website a lot, just trying to get fresh things out at least once a week and trying to do something to keep the library in front of the community.”

She’s learning on the go, though, and she’s up for the challenge. Her new gig is one more adventure in a life full of them.

Woodburn grew up in the Tampa Bay area and attended Florida State University and the Ringling College of Art and Design on scholarship. Her resume includes two decades working as a flight attendant, which eventually scored her a role as the lead steward on the first nonstop flight from New York to Tokyo.

“So I’ve been everywhere, just about,” Woodburn said.

She liked that job because she could get a lot of her monthly flight time out of the way in just a few days, which allowed her to spend her free time with her family or working on her art.

Her dream was to one day own an art gallery, and after her husband’s job led the family to the Kansas City area, she reached her goal. In 2000, she opened the Community of Fine Art Gallery in the Liberty, Mo. town square.

In that time, she was active in Liberty’s arts community, serving as a county art commissioner and a City of Liberty art commissioner. She launched the nonprofit Northland Arts Coalition in 2004, too, which she said aimed to expose underprivileged youth to art education.

"But when you run a business, you’re kind of married to it," she said. "When I got in the dream, I thought, ‘Okay, do I want to manage a gallery and teach classes, or really is my heart just to do my art.'”

“So, I’ve been able to do both, which is pretty cool.”

After a few years living near Houston, she moved to Nebraska, where her daughter had gone to college.

She had planned to retire in Valparaiso, but when a part-time job at the Valparaiso Public Library opened up, she took it.

“I thought, ‘Well, I could get to know some people,’” she said. “I took that job and almost fell backwards into this job (as library director).”

She’s taking classes to familiarize herself with the ins and outs of running a library, and she said she’s enjoyed the learning curve.

“I never thought I’d be doing this, but it’s something I’m finding I really love,” Woodburn said.

Her long-term goals for the library include a few interior renovations – replacing the carpet, repainting the walls. And she hopes to receive grant funding from History Nebraska to help restore the bank vault from the library building’s former life as Oak Creek Valley Bank.

To realize those goals will require support from the Valparaiso Public Library Board of Trustees, but she said the board has been supportive since she took over.

“They all seem to have a real passion to keep this going and not let anything that’s happened in the past kind of strip the community of its library,” Woodburn said.

So even though Woodburn is new to Valparaiso, she hopes to become a familiar face for readers young and old. She thinks the support system in place will be strong enough to reestablish the library as a pillar in the community.

“I hope that the whole community can kind of move beyond (the library drama) and just embrace the fact that this little bitty town does have a really neat library as a resource,” she said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.