New Adopt-A-Pot program beautifies Ceresco, contributes to splash pad

CERESCO – It all started as a way to give back to the community that so warmly embraced Samantha Kenning and her young family six years ago.

Kenning first thought she would just plant some flowers around town to freshen up the village’s look for Ceresco Days July 9 to 11. Then, she started talking to some of her friends about converting it into a fundraiser for the Ceresco splash pad.

Kenning and a group of friends then started the Ceresco in Bloom Adopt-A-Pot program. In order to participate, Ceresco residents can donate $75 for a gold pot where the pot design and flowers will be chosen by committee members. Donors can also select the platinum pot and donate $100, where residents can select the pot’s color as well as choose the flowers and the location of the pot. They can also use the pot to memorialize someone special.

Since starting at the beginning of June, they have fundraised $1,025 and have 12 pots to put out around the village as of Monday.

“The beautiful thing about it is these pots can be reused,” Kenning said. “We will reuse them next year too, so once you get one it’ll always be there.”