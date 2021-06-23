New Adopt-A-Pot program beautifies Ceresco, contributes to splash pad

CERESCO – It all started as a way to give back to the community that so warmly embraced Samantha Kenning and her young family six years ago.
Kenning first thought she would just plant some flowers around town to freshen up the village’s look for Ceresco Days July 9 to 11. Then, she started talking to some of her friends about converting it into a fundraiser for the Ceresco splash pad.
Kenning and a group of friends then started the Ceresco in Bloom Adopt-A-Pot program. In order to participate, Ceresco residents can donate $75 for a gold pot where the pot design and flowers will be chosen by committee members. Donors can also select the platinum pot and donate $100, where residents can select the pot’s color as well as choose the flowers and the location of the pot. They can also use the pot to memorialize someone special.
Since starting at the beginning of June, they have fundraised $1,025 and have 12 pots to put out around the village as of Monday.
“The beautiful thing about it is these pots can be reused,” Kenning said. “We will reuse them next year too, so once you get one it’ll always be there.”
As for who will provide care to the flowers, village staff and Ceresco youth have committed to help with watering.
“We also thought it’d be a great idea for the kids to have some sort of responsibility over the summer and to help water them,” Kenning said. “It’s kind of nice for them to see how things grow when you take care of them.”
The committee includes Kenning, Heather Maxson, Ravae Masek, Monica Blank and Amy Novak. Kenning said they plan to continue the fundraiser through the week of Ceresco Days and that all funds contributed will go toward the splash pad fundraiser.
Since fundraising has begun, the Ceresco Splash Pad has raised a little over $100,000 of its $225,000 goal, Kenning said.
Those interested in participating in the program can Venmo @CerescoinBloom-AdoptAPot or write a check to Ceresco Splash Pad with the memo line being Adopt-A-Pot. For questions, email adisonandsamantha@gmail.com.
Kenning expects the brand-new program to continue next year, only the committee hopes to grow their own flowers to be planted around town. For Kenning and her family, this is a big way for how they can benefit the community that welcomed them with open arms.
“We want people to come here, we want people to enjoy walking down the street and seeing what we have,” Kenning said. “This is our way to give back to the community.”