OMAHA – In a tight team race atop the standings, the Bishop Neumann girls track and field team was able to win its first state championship since 2008 with 43 points at the Class C State Track and Field Championships at Omaha Burke on May 20. Finishing right behind the Cavaliers in a tie for second were Kearney Catholic and Chase County with 40.33 points apiece.

“It is always more gratifying for the girls when things are tight like that,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Tom Gerdes said. “You really have to compete and you know you really have to be your best. You have to be the cream rising to the top so to speak.”

The state title came down to the last race where Neumann knew they had to get a fourth place or better finish in the 4x400 meter relay. Kerstyn Chapek, Adelyn Zwick, Nicole Blum and Kinslee Bosak were able to accomplish just that by getting third in a school record time of 4:05.30.

In typical Cavalier fashion, the team knew what they needed to do to get the victory and they set out to accomplish the task.

“That is nothing unusual for our girls in terms of knowing what our scores are and what we need to do in the last few events to win a track meet,” Gerdes said. “It’s been that way for a long time at our school.”

Taking home the only first place finish for Neumann was Kinslee Bosak in the 300 meter hurdles. A year after coming up just short, the senior outlasted future college roommate Hadley Cheatum of Summerland by posting a time of 44.54.

“Last year’s race was an ongoing conversation between her and me, not just during track season, but for a lot of the year,” Gerdes said. “She was very determined and we set up workouts at the end of practice where she worked on the last two or three hurdles of the race. Everybody wants to win, but she had the capability and the focus to do it.”

On top of winning the 300 hurdles, Kinslee Bosak also got second place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.24.

This is now the 24th year in a row that Neumann has had a medalist on either the boys or girls side in a hurdle event. The last time that it didn’t happen was all the way back in 1998.

Kerstyn Chapek added three individual medals to her resume as a freshman.

Her top finish came in the 100 meter dash where she got third in a time of 26.03. She also placed seventh in the 100 meter dash after clocking a 12.93 and took eighth place in the 400 meter dash after getting to the line in a time of 1:01.42.

Despite qualifying for state on time, the Cavaliers came in fourth in the 4x100 meter relay by posting a blistering 50.73. Members of the relay included Lizzie Lilly, Jill Johnson, Ela Lanik and AJ Bosak.

Just like the 4x400, the 4x100 team set a new school record for the event.

Johnson, who wasn’t projected to medal in the shot put, pulled out a surprise top four finish. The sophomore came out of the second flight to get fourth with a mark of 39-04.50.

The prior day, Johnson came in 22nd place in the discus with a throw of 105-06. In 14th place was Kaysha Swartz with a heave of 113-05.

In the first event on the track Friday, Neumann earned 14th place in the 4x800 meter relay. The team of Blum, Isabelle Zelazny, Grace Ryan and Zwick clocked a 10:31.41.

Just like her sister, AJ Bosak competed in the prelims of the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. The sophomore got 14th place in the 100 hurdles in a time of 16.33 and came in 13th place in the 300 hurdles by posting a 48.67.

Congratulations Cavaliers on picking up your first team title in 15 years and your fourth championship overall in girls track and field.