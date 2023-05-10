RAYMOND – The Raymond Central boys and girls track teams concluded the regular season at their home invite on May 4. On the boys side, the Mustangs placed fourth with 67 points and took seventh with 44 points in the girls standings.

Winning the boys 4x800 meter relay with a time of 8:58.78 were Landon Lubischer, Preston Lubischer, Isaak Fredrickson and Wyatt Svoboda.

Getting gold in the long jump with a mark of 19-09 was Isaak Fredrickson. Right behind him in second was Gavin Gehle, who jumped 19-08.75.

Gehle picked up his second medal in the jumps. He came in first place with a spectacular jump of 41-09 in the triple jump.

In the high jump, Reid Otto tied his best performance by clearing 5-08. This was good enough to help him tie for fourth place with Liam LaSure of Plattsmouth.

On the track, Otto picked up two more medals. The sophomore was second in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.07 and came in third in the 300 hurdles after posting a 44.10.

Battling to a third place finish in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.50 was Gehle. That was followed by Wyatt Svoboda’s fifth place in the 800 meter run after clocking a 2:13.06.

Earning fourth place in the mile was Cole Dubas. He beat Colton Bescheinen of Conestoga to the line in a time of 5:07.88.

For the Raymond Central girls, Madelyn Lubischer paced the team with a first place finish in the long jump with a mark of 16-04.50. Adelyn Heiss also medaled in the event in fourth by jumping 15-07.50.

Lubischer added to her field events medal with a third place finish in the 100 meter dash by clocking a 12.81 and Taylor Kopeky earned fourth with a time of 12.99.

Kopeky also raced to a first place finish in the 200 meter dash by posting a 27.30. Taking sixth was Sava Hitz, who ran a 29.73.

Rounding out the medals for the Mustangs was Heiss in the triple jump with a mark of 31-05.75. That jump powered her to sixth place overall.

Winning the meet was Fairbury on the girls side with 102 points and Plattsmouth was first for the boys with 133 points.

Raymond Central traveled just down the road to Waverly for the B-3 District Meet on May 9. The top three individual placers and two relays qualify for the Class B State Track Meet. The results and qualifiers from the district meet for the Mustangs can be found in next week’s paper.