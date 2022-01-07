Mustangs take third at competitive Wood River Meet

WOOD RIVER– Against two of the top teams in Class C and B, the Class C No. 10 Raymond Central wrestling team took home third place at the Wood River Dual Tournament on Dec. 30. They defeated Wood River 64-16 in the first match, knocked off Gibbon 72-12, got beat by Class B No. 2 Broken Bow 49-21, lost to Class C No. 1 Aquinas Catholic 57-19 and rebounded to defeat Syracuse 52-18.
Against the Eagles, Sophia Shultz got the Mustangs off to a good start at the 106-pound weight class. She pinned Jhett Trejo in 0:29.
Jacob Schultz at 120 pounds, Brock Skeahan at 126 and Logan Bryce at 132 followed in Shultz’s footsteps with pins. It took Schultz 0:40 to defeat Nathaniel Cook, Skeahan 1:34 to pin Brooks Price and Logan Bryce 1:24 to pin Nate Tillman.
After dropping a match at 138 pounds, Travis Nelson came back and pinned Alex Wagner in 0:25 at 145.
Raymond Central was able to end the dual with wins in four out of the five final matches. Mason Kreikemeier defeated Brian Flores with a pin in 0:47 at 170 pounds, getting a 14-4 major decision victory over Gunnar Lacey was Jack Henry at 182 and Logan Jelinek at 195 and Tyson Malousek at 220 pinned Sam Williams and Braden Roberson in 1:18 and 0:53, respectively.
In the dual with Gibbon, the Buffaloes had several open weight classes. Despite this, the Mustangs were able to go 6-2 in the matches that were wrestled.
Skeahan and Logan Bryce earned the first wins for Raymond Central at the 126 and 132-pound weight classes. Pinning David Molina in 3:50 was Skeahan and Logan Bryce also earned a pin against Landon Philbrick in a 1:53.
The final three wins for the Mustangs in the dual came by pin from Jace Lickliter at 160 pounds, Mason Kreikemeier at 170 and Logan Jelinek at 195. Defeating Jesus Hernandez in 4:28 was Lickliter, Kreikemeier pinned Kreyton Rockefeller in 0:33 and Aiden Middleswart was pinned in 0:47 by Jelinek.
Against a tough Indians squad, Raymond Central only managed to get three victories. They were a 2-0 decision win by Jacob Schultz against Will Monigar at 120 pounds, Lickliter pinned Brice Chaplin in 3:43 at 160 pounds and Kreikemeier pinned Layton Lindner in 2:15 at 170.
Similar to the dual with the Indians, the Mustangs pulled out three victories against Aquinas Catholic.
The first win over the Monarchs came at 132 where Logan Bryce won a 13-2 major decision against Jacob Moravec. Next up, Lickliter at 160 was able to pin Hunter Stutzman in 3:40 and Kreikemeier won a 3-1 decision against Marcus Eickmeier at 170.
After two tough defeats, the Mustangs responded by defeating Syracuse in the third-place match.
Sophia Shultz at 106 pounds started the dual out perfectly by earning a pin against Carter Wander in 3:23. This was followed up by Schultz pinning Caleb Caudill in 3:38.
At 132 pounds and 145, Logan Bryce and Cameron Shultz continued the pin streak. It took Logan Bryce a 1:10 to pin Noah McKenzie and Cameron Shultz 2:31 to pin Tieran Cox.
The final four victories of the dual came from Kyle Peterson at 152 pounds, Kreikemeier at 170, Kaden Parde at 182, and Tyson Malousek at 220. Petersons win was a 14-4 major decision over Cy Petersen, Kreikemeier squeaked out an 8-7 decision against Barret Bischoff, Parde won with a 7-3 decision against Owen Wander, and Malousek pinned Treyton Jones in 2:46.
Raymond Central will be heading to the Wilber-Clatonia Dual Invite on Jan. 7.