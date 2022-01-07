Mustangs take third at competitive Wood River Meet

WOOD RIVER– Against two of the top teams in Class C and B, the Class C No. 10 Raymond Central wrestling team took home third place at the Wood River Dual Tournament on Dec. 30. They defeated Wood River 64-16 in the first match, knocked off Gibbon 72-12, got beat by Class B No. 2 Broken Bow 49-21, lost to Class C No. 1 Aquinas Catholic 57-19 and rebounded to defeat Syracuse 52-18.

Against the Eagles, Sophia Shultz got the Mustangs off to a good start at the 106-pound weight class. She pinned Jhett Trejo in 0:29.

Jacob Schultz at 120 pounds, Brock Skeahan at 126 and Logan Bryce at 132 followed in Shultz’s footsteps with pins. It took Schultz 0:40 to defeat Nathaniel Cook, Skeahan 1:34 to pin Brooks Price and Logan Bryce 1:24 to pin Nate Tillman.

After dropping a match at 138 pounds, Travis Nelson came back and pinned Alex Wagner in 0:25 at 145.

Raymond Central was able to end the dual with wins in four out of the five final matches. Mason Kreikemeier defeated Brian Flores with a pin in 0:47 at 170 pounds, getting a 14-4 major decision victory over Gunnar Lacey was Jack Henry at 182 and Logan Jelinek at 195 and Tyson Malousek at 220 pinned Sam Williams and Braden Roberson in 1:18 and 0:53, respectively.