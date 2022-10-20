Mustangs shutdown Cougars in Conference Tournament

RAYMOND- This past week, the Raymond Central Volleyball Team took part in the Capitol Conference Tournament on Oct. 11 through Oct. 13. The Mustangs finished with a 1-1 mark in two matches, losing to Ashland-Greenwood in five sets and then defeating Conestoga in straight sets.

After losing their first round match, the Mustangs returned home to take on Conestoga in a consolation game on Thursday. Raymond Central was able to shake off the defeat from two days earlier and shut down the Cougars in a 25-13, 25-22 and 25-15 three set victory.

For the match, the Mustangs had a good hitting percentage of .258 to go along with eight aces and one block.

Quincy Cotter led the team in the win with 12 kills, 18 digs, one ace and two assists. Earning nine kills, five digs and one block was Madi Lubischer.

Coming up with seven kills, three digs and one assist was Madison Parham and Savannah Masek came up with 19 assists, six digs and two aces.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, Raymond Central took on A-G on the road in the first round of the Capitol Conference Tournament. Back on Sep. 24, the Mustangs were able to defeat the Bluejays in five sets.

This time around, Raymond Central found themselves on the losing end 11-25, 25-17, 25-22, 23-25 and then 11-15.

The Mustangs were only able to hit .130 at the net in the match. Despite that, they did reach double digits in aces with 11 and also compiled eight blocks.

Earning 16 kills, eight digs, six aces, two blocks and one assist was Cotter and Lubischer ended up with 14 kills, two blocks and two digs. Getting four kills, four blocks, three digs and two assists was Rosalie Tvrdy.

Masek finished with 23 assists, eight digs and two aces and Adelyn Heiss picked up 12 assists, four digs and one block.

The Mustangs played at Aquinas Catholic on Oct. 18 and then wrap up the regular season against Conestoga on the road at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20.