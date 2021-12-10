Mustangs learning to come together early in season

In the final frame, Raymond Central relied on their defense to help them hold on to their big lead. Both Quincy Cotter and Emaree Harris came up with blocks around the rim.

Finishing with a game-high 15 points was Madelyn Lubischer. Potter was the second leading scorer with eight, Cotter, Oldfield and Harris all had seven points, while Bos, Hannah Kile and Maddie Peterson had three. The other two points for the Mustangs came from Ellie White.

Dishing out seven assists in the contest was Oldfield and Lubischer recorded two. On the glass, Lubischer had eight rebounds to lead the team, and Potter and Harris both had three.

Against Milford the next day, Raymond Central could never get their offense going like they needed to.

In the first quarter, the Mustangs got a three from Cotter that trimmed their deficit to six at 15-9, but they weren’t able to capitalize on it. Despite struggling to score, the defense for Raymond Central wasn’t bad only giving up 49 points.

The Mustangs reached double digits in terms of points in one out of the four quarters. A big factor in the lack of scoring was the 15 turnovers Raymond Central had in the game.