Mustangs learning to come together early in season

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central girls basketball team split their first two games of the season against David City Aquinas and Milford on Dec. 3 and 4. They were able to defeat the Monarchs at home Friday 60-45 and lost to Milford 49-32 on the road on Dec. 4.
In the game against Aquinas, the Mustangs trailed early at 4-2. That changed when Taylor Oldfield stole the basketball and converted it into a layup.
Several plays later, Oldfield got another steal and layup knotting the game up at seven.
On the next possession, Raymond Central was able to take their first lead of the game. It was thanks to a Rachel Potter layup that put the Mustangs up at 9-7.
Raymond Central continued to build their lead at the end of the first with a three-pointer by Leslie Bos. It helped the Mustangs build a 20-13 advantage at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, the Monarchs did a good job of shutting down Raymond Central’s offense. They only allowed the Mustangs to score five points.
Despite a poor shooting performance by the Mustangs in the quarter, they still led 25-23 heading into halftime.
Raymond Central was once again able to heat up in the third with their most points scored in a quarter at 22. Three of those points came off a Bailey Grant shot that gave the Mustangs a 47-31 lead.
In the final frame, Raymond Central relied on their defense to help them hold on to their big lead. Both Quincy Cotter and Emaree Harris came up with blocks around the rim.
Finishing with a game-high 15 points was Madelyn Lubischer. Potter was the second leading scorer with eight, Cotter, Oldfield and Harris all had seven points, while Bos, Hannah Kile and Maddie Peterson had three. The other two points for the Mustangs came from Ellie White.
Dishing out seven assists in the contest was Oldfield and Lubischer recorded two. On the glass, Lubischer had eight rebounds to lead the team, and Potter and Harris both had three.
Against Milford the next day, Raymond Central could never get their offense going like they needed to.
In the first quarter, the Mustangs got a three from Cotter that trimmed their deficit to six at 15-9, but they weren’t able to capitalize on it. Despite struggling to score, the defense for Raymond Central wasn’t bad only giving up 49 points.
The Mustangs reached double digits in terms of points in one out of the four quarters. A big factor in the lack of scoring was the 15 turnovers Raymond Central had in the game.
For the second straight game, Lubischer reached double digits in points with 10. Scoring eight was Potter, Harris had six, Cotter had five, Kile had two and Bailey Grant scored one.