Morse Bluff chicken dinner events set

MORSE BLUFF – The savory smells of chicken roasting over an open grill will waft through Morse Bluff again as the annual Chicken Barbecue takes place on Sunday, Aug. 8.

The Morse Bluff American Legion Post 340 is hosting this event for the 67th year at the historic American Legion Hall in Morse Bluff. The first servings of chicken will be offered at 11:30 a.m.

Glen Chvatal said the Legion is preparing 650 chicken halves for the dinner, along with gallons of cole slaw and baked beans. The meal will also include rye buns baked in Abie, he said.

Since the event began in 1954, diners have enjoyed their chicken dinner together as a community, eating on picnic tables set up outside of the American Legion Hall. Last year, however, they served the meals exclusively via drive-thru because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chvatal said they will add the drive-thru aspect to the dinner this year because people seemed to like it.

“The drive-thru worked real good last year, so we’re going to stay with it this year,” he said.