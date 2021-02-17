Meant to be: Malmo homeowner finds more memorabilia in new home

Benkusky is unsure how long Signe and her daughters lived there but did learn that after the Barrys owned the home the Miltons owned it. The Miltons sold it to the Swartz family and then they sold it to the Coovers, who now live in Wahoo. The Coovers sold it to the Foxworthys who then sold it to the Benkusky family.

Benkusky said she feels like she was meant to find these objects that once belonged to the Andersons.

She said Johnson was bewildered to know that there were still boxes left in the attic in the Anderson sisters former home on West 10th Street. Johnson and his wife had helped to clean out the Anderson home after the two sisters had died and told Benkusky they had been very thorough going through the home.

In her current home, Benkusky was surprised to find the image of Signe, her sisters and husband just above the ductwork since whoever put the duct in would have been right where the image was found. Benkusky said there have also been a lot of renovations to the house and no one else has ever found anything.

“It’s so crazy,” Benkusky said. “It kind of feels like I was meant to find it because they were two inches from the picture. And then it turns out to be Helen.”