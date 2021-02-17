Meant to be: Malmo homeowner finds more memorabilia in new home

MALMO – Amanda Benkusky has never felt so at home.
Her family’s recent move from Wahoo finally occurred after months of searching for homes at the right price. Benkusky eventually learned that Rob and Jodi Foxworthy were planning to sell their house along County Road 21 in rural Malmo.
As soon as she set foot on the property, Benkusky immediately knew she loved the home.
“When we moved in, I just had this feeling of calm,” Benkusky said. “I told everyone I have never felt more at home, anywhere, than I do here.”
This feeling could stem from her new home being a beautiful, two story white farmhouse on eight acres of Nebraska land.
But it also could be because she’s been fated to live in this house.
As Benkusky and her husband Christopher were working on renovations in the home, she found an image of three women and a man above the ductwork that was put in where the original front door of the farmhouse stood.
At first, Benkusky believed the image was of a family called the Bredenbergs who built the original home in 1893 after purchasing the land for $640 in 1878. Benkusky said a photographer from Ashland named C.J. Edoff took the image.
After further research, Benkusky soon discovered that the woman in the center looked incredibly similar to a familiar person. In Benkusky’s opinion, the woman in the picture looked like Signe Anderson, her husband J.G. Anderson and her two sisters Cecilia and Anna Magnuson, who were yet to be married.
Along with the image, Benkusky found old newspapers, books, toys and other miscellaneous objects – some belonging to the Bredenbergs. She also found something that shocked her.
Benkusky discovered an old spelling book and a box full of small objects like hair pins, a nail and gold keyhole with the name Helen Anderson written in that familiar cursive handwriting.
This discovery shocked Benkusky because it is not her first encounter with Signe Anderson and her daughters Helen and Elsie.
In 2008, Benkusky called a white house with an “A” inscribed on the door on west 10th Street in Wahoo her home for a few months. When she moved out, Benkusky discovered boxes and boxes of memories belonging to Helen and Elsie Anderson in the attic, both of whom had lived in the home previously.
Last September, Benkusky began searching for relatives of the sisters, but fell short when learning both had died and the only relative listed in their obituaries had also passed on. Neither of the sisters had ever married or had children.
The boxes contained books from Helen and Elsie’s school years, church pamphlets from Bethlehem Lutheran Church and bibles as well as children’s books and a scrapbook documenting the get-well-soon cards Elsie received after an appendectomy in November 1936. There also were several letters written in Swedish that Benkusky found in the home on West 10th Street.
According to Bethlehem Lutheran Church records, Helen lived to be 92 and died on Aug. 16, 1998. Elsie passed away at the age of 99 on July 15, 2007 at Haven House, now known as South Haven, in Wahoo. They are both buried in Bethesda Cemetery in Malmo along with many of the other family members who owned the house.
Benkusky said she really wanted to find a relative to give the memorabilia to because she felt that the items were personally valuable to the family.
“It’s like a family just ended,” Benkusky said in September.
After the Wahoo Newspaper published an article about Benkusky’s search for relatives, Wahoo Mayor Jerry Johnson reached out to Benkusky to retrieve the boxes and use the Bethlehem Lutheran paraphernalia for the church.
Since Benkusky’s discovery of the possible photo of Signe Anderson, her husband and sisters, Benkusky has been able to piece together the history.
The Bredenbergs sold the house and land in 1916 to Alfred Barry. Oscar Barry, who Benkusky believes is the brother of Alfred, is said to have lived in the home with Signe, who worked as a housekeeper, and Helen and Elsie, according to the 1920 census. At the time, Helen was about 14 years old and Elsie was about 13 years old.
This was after Signe lost her mother in 1911, her husband and five-month-old child in 1912 and her father in 1913. During her research, Benkusky also learned that Signe established a hotel in Malmo in 1912 after her mother, husband and son had died to care for her aged father, according to history she found. Sometime after 1916 is when they moved in with Oscar Barry.
Benkusky is unsure how long Signe and her daughters lived there but did learn that after the Barrys owned the home the Miltons owned it. The Miltons sold it to the Swartz family and then they sold it to the Coovers, who now live in Wahoo. The Coovers sold it to the Foxworthys who then sold it to the Benkusky family.
Benkusky said she feels like she was meant to find these objects that once belonged to the Andersons.
She said Johnson was bewildered to know that there were still boxes left in the attic in the Anderson sisters former home on West 10th Street. Johnson and his wife had helped to clean out the Anderson home after the two sisters had died and told Benkusky they had been very thorough going through the home.
In her current home, Benkusky was surprised to find the image of Signe, her sisters and husband just above the ductwork since whoever put the duct in would have been right where the image was found. Benkusky said there have also been a lot of renovations to the house and no one else has ever found anything.
“It’s so crazy,” Benkusky said. “It kind of feels like I was meant to find it because they were two inches from the picture. And then it turns out to be Helen.”
Between the boxes in the Wahoo house that were hidden so well they were not found for over a decade, and the fact that workers in the Malmo house did not see the image, Benkusky ponders what she is supposed to find out and if Helen is trying to tell her something. Benkusky said her aunt has mentioned that it could be a sign she is meant to be in the home which aligns with Benkusky’s feeling of calm in the house.
Benkusky said she plans to keep looking for more of Signe, Helen and Elsie’s belongings and clues as the weather gets warmer and she is able to do more renovations to the house.
“It might be a coincidence but the two houses that they lived in in Saunders County, I lived in and I found their stuff when nobody else did,” Benkusky said. “It’s just weird.”