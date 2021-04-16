Mead’s AltEn ethanol plant received $210,084 in COVID relief money

MEAD – Mead’s troubled AltEn Ethanol plant was awarded more than $200,000 in COVID-19 relief money last year from Nebraska, even as state regulators cited it for ongoing environmental violations.
The state filed suit against AltEn on March 1 over allegations of environmental contamination and violations of state law. The plant was awarded $210,084 by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development on Nov. 25 through its federally funded COVID Relief Fund. Complaints by neighbors about health problems date to at least 2018, and citations by state environmental regulators go back earlier.
The grant doesn’t sit well with some critics of AltEn. David Corbin, chairman of the Missouri Valley Sierra Club’s energy committee, said the state has a history of going too easy on AltEn. Given that the company didn’t fix its faulty wastewater lagoons as directed by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy or address other problems, it should be paying the state, he said. “They have a record of violations dating back way before the lawsuit for which they have never been fined, and now they are being rewarded?”
AltEn’s grant was one small part of the $1.25 billion Nebraska has received from the federal government for its COVID Relief Fund. In total, the state awarded $14 million in COVID funds to 23 ethanol plants. The size of the grant was based on a company’s size, and AltEn’s grant was the smallest. The largest was about $1.8 million to ArcherDaniels-Midlands Co. for two ethanol plants in Columbus.
In a statement, the State Department of Economic Development said its focus was on bolstering an ailing economy. Vetting companies for regulatory problems wasn’t included in the grant guidelines.
The COVID Relief Fund was intended to “stimulate the economy as quickly as possible,” according to the statement. “Program guidelines were intentionally not meant to be restrictive or burdensome ... to allow disbursement to happen quickly.”
In awarding the grants, the Department of Economic Development looked at whether a company had been negatively impacted by COVID-19, was registered to operate in Nebraska, was current on its taxes and thus in good standing with the Secretary of State, and hadn’t been disqualified from receiving federal funding.
“We did not research potential regulatory issues with any of the awarded businesses,” the department said.
The agency will not seek to take back the grant as long as AltEn used the funds for their intended purpose. Ethanol plants were to use the money for operating costs for the period between March 13 and Dec. 30, 2020, according to the department.
AltEn declined to comment.
Corbin, of the Sierra Club, said the money should have been used to fix ongoing problems at the plant and otherwise deal with the stockpile of contaminated waste.
Ethanol is a significant economic driver in Nebraska, and COVID may have cost the state’s ethanol industry $475 million in just the first few months of the pandemic, according to the department. Demand for ethanol and other fuels declined as the global economy slowed during the pandemic. Nebraska ethanol plants cut their demand for corn by 65 million bushels during that time, the state said.
“These economic losses have significant impacts on corn pricing,” according to the department. The goal of the grants was to stabilize demand for corn and preserve jobs at ethanol plants.
AltEn’s environmental problems stem from its unusual business model. AltEn used surplus, chemically treated seeds in its manufacturing process. Other ethanol plants use unadulterated kernels.