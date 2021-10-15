Mead flies high in victory over Cedar Bluffs

The Wildcats were finally able to put together a sustained drive on their next possession. The quarterback Zephan Kluthe ran for three yards and scored. The extra point kick by Samuel Blanck was also good, making it 48-7.

It looked as if Cedar Bluffs would stop Mead on their next possession when they had the Raiders in a third and long situation. Luke Carritt ended up finding a hole in the Wildcats defense and completed a 65-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Pickworth that put Mead ahead 54-7.

With less than a minute to go, Cedar Bluffs worked the football inside the Raiders 20-yard line. With four seconds left in the half, Kluthe rushed for his second score of the game to make it 54-13 at the break.

Only one touchdown was scored in the third quarter of action. It came on a 17-yard run by Kluthe, that trimmed the deficit to 54-19.

To begin the fourth quarter, Kluthe rushed for his fourth touchdown of the game on a 49-yard run. Mead would answer back with a 20-yard run by Price for the final score of the contest.

Leading the Raiders with 114 yards passing on three of four completions was Luke Carritt. On the receiving end of one of those touchdowns was Pickworth who had 65 receiving yards and LaCroix led the team with 95 rushing yards.