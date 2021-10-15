Mead flies high in victory over Cedar Bluffs

CEDAR BLUFFS – On a night where Cedar Bluffs inducted three new members into their Athletic Hall of Fame, the Wildcats couldn’t find a way to give their home crowd a victory, losing to Saunders County foe Mead by a final of 62-27.
The scoring started early for the Raiders in the game, with Samuel Blanck taking the opening kickoff for a 78-yard touchdown.
A little under three minutes later, Mead’s Luke Carritt completed a 36-yard pass to AJ Carritt for a touchdown. On the two-point try, Luke Carritt hit Tanner Price with a pass that extended the Raiders advantage to 14-0.
Beau LaCroix was able to break free for a big run on Mead’s second possession of the game, which set the Raiders up inside the 15-yard line. Branden Koranda would make sure the drive ended with a touchdown on a 10-yard run.
Two touchdown runs of eight yards and 11 yards on back-to-back possessions by Luke Carritt, gave Mead a commanding 36-0 lead.
With four seconds left in the first, the Raiders found the endzone one more time on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Luke Carritt to Keegan Converse. The two-point run by Luke Carritt was no good, making it 42-0 Mead after the first.
For the third time in the game, Luke Carritt rushed for a touchdown to start the second. This time it was on a run of 24 yards.
The Wildcats were finally able to put together a sustained drive on their next possession. The quarterback Zephan Kluthe ran for three yards and scored. The extra point kick by Samuel Blanck was also good, making it 48-7.
It looked as if Cedar Bluffs would stop Mead on their next possession when they had the Raiders in a third and long situation. Luke Carritt ended up finding a hole in the Wildcats defense and completed a 65-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Pickworth that put Mead ahead 54-7.
With less than a minute to go, Cedar Bluffs worked the football inside the Raiders 20-yard line. With four seconds left in the half, Kluthe rushed for his second score of the game to make it 54-13 at the break.
Only one touchdown was scored in the third quarter of action. It came on a 17-yard run by Kluthe, that trimmed the deficit to 54-19.
To begin the fourth quarter, Kluthe rushed for his fourth touchdown of the game on a 49-yard run. Mead would answer back with a 20-yard run by Price for the final score of the contest.
Leading the Raiders with 114 yards passing on three of four completions was Luke Carritt. On the receiving end of one of those touchdowns was Pickworth who had 65 receiving yards and LaCroix led the team with 95 rushing yards.
Defensively Luke Carritt and Caleb Lihs both had an interception, and on special teams, Pickworth had a 78-yard kick return.
Kluthe was all the offense for the Wildcats, rushing for four touchdowns and gaining 187 yards. Leading his team in tackles with six was Samuel Blanck.
Cedar Bluffs plays their final game of the regular season at Elmwood-Murdock on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Mead plays Johnson-Brock at home at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.