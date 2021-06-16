Mead Days doubles down for extra fun 

MEAD – Dalene Selko’s favorite part of Mead Days is seeing the entire community have a good time. It’s why she’s helped to plan the event for the last 20-plus years.
Last year, the event was cancelled due to the pandemic. There were no fireworks, volleyball, parade or street dance that third weekend of June. No smiling grandkids or adults having a good time.
“It just wasn’t the same,” Selko said.
June 18, 19 and 20 will be much different from last year. Mead Days Double Down 2021 will provide something fun for all ages.
The celebration will kick-off the evening of June 18 with a beer garden from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., live polka music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., a pop garden and kids activities from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the softball field and a beer pong tournament at 8 p.m.
As DJ Highroller performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., attendees can enjoy shaved ice from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. at the football field. In case of rain, the fireworks will have a back-up date of June 19 at 10 p.m.
Mead residents won’t need to find anything to do on June 19 because Mead Days will have them covered from 8 a.m. with the 5K color run until midnight at the street dance.
Between those two events will be breakfast at the food stand at 8 a.m., a volleyball tournament starting at 9 a.m. and a beer garden all day starting at 10 a.m. There will also be shave ice offered from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the parade at 12:30 p.m.
After the parade gets done, guests have several options for what they can do next, all starting at 1 p.m. Between the horseshoe tournament, craft tent state sanctioned tractor pull, bingo, inflatables, petting zoo, train rides and pony rides there will be plenty for all ages to do.
After all these activities, Steve Russell will perform a magic and juggling show at 5 p.m. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., happy hour begins at the bar where pizza will be sold by the slice for $1. Selko said the funds from the pizza sale will go toward the Mead High School volleyball team.
Dinner will also be offered starting at 6 p.m. A bags tournament, also known as cornhole, is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The busy Saturday will end with the street dance starting at 8 p.m. where 4 on the Floor will perform.
On Sunday, event goers can sleep in a little bit before attending the Show N’ Shine Car Show at 11 a.m. The beer garden will continue and food from Euro Bistro will be offered as well.
While the schedule is fairly similar to the 2019 Mead Days schedule, guests will likely see some more sanitization at the event due to the pandemic. Masks won’t be required since most events are outside, but Selko said they did have to hire on a few more volunteers with the sole job of sanitizing common areas.
“We will be taking a lot more precautions in regards to there’ll be a lot of stations where you can have the sanitary pads and hand sanitizers,” Selko said.
Selko said she is looking forward to participating in all the events and seeing the smiling faces she missed out on last year.
“I do it for the community because I love to see everyone have a good time,” Selko said. “It’s just a local thing. We’re a small town and we work together and that’s what I really missed last year, being able to do that.”