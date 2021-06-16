Mead Days doubles down for extra fun 

After the parade gets done, guests have several options for what they can do next, all starting at 1 p.m. Between the horseshoe tournament, craft tent state sanctioned tractor pull, bingo, inflatables, petting zoo, train rides and pony rides there will be plenty for all ages to do.

After all these activities, Steve Russell will perform a magic and juggling show at 5 p.m. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., happy hour begins at the bar where pizza will be sold by the slice for $1. Selko said the funds from the pizza sale will go toward the Mead High School volleyball team.

Dinner will also be offered starting at 6 p.m. A bags tournament, also known as cornhole, is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The busy Saturday will end with the street dance starting at 8 p.m. where 4 on the Floor will perform.

On Sunday, event goers can sleep in a little bit before attending the Show N’ Shine Car Show at 11 a.m. The beer garden will continue and food from Euro Bistro will be offered as well.

While the schedule is fairly similar to the 2019 Mead Days schedule, guests will likely see some more sanitization at the event due to the pandemic. Masks won’t be required since most events are outside, but Selko said they did have to hire on a few more volunteers with the sole job of sanitizing common areas.