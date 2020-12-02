Mach’s legacy lives on in Beef Boosters Program

Chapek said he first learned of the program through an email. Since they had an extra cow this year, the couple decided it would be a good way to give back to their alma mater.

Once a cow is donated, it is taken to a USDA processing facility in West Point where it will be ground into hamburger to be served at the school. Bishop Neumann Development Director Derrick Wyllie said it will cost around $550 for the cow to be processed, which has meant finding donors to pay for these costs.

Haberman said that once the cow is processed and the schools receive the beef, one cow will serve eight to 10 meals for all three schools. This means that the funds the schools would normally spend for these meals can go toward enhancing the products the schools purchase in the future.

“It (the program) brings it closer to home,” Haberman said. “This beef was donated by a person connected to Newman who had kids that went here or graduated from here. I think it brings in a sense of community help, which is kind of a good connection.”

Haberman said she hopes to have the beef from the Chapek’s cow in time for school lunches by January. Because it is Haberman’s first year as head cook for Saunders Catholic Schools, she was grateful for the idea.