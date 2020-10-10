Letters to the Editor

Mary Harding is your voice of experience on the NPPD Board of Directors. For 17 years she has ensured affordable and reliable energy for your city, business and family. I have known and admired Mary for years and I know she brings the passion, knowledge and commitment NPPD needs to transition to the future. She brings the same values to NPPD that she does to her personal and family life; integrity, teamwork, service and caring for the next generation. She fought for increased transparency by getting the NPPD Board meetings livestreamed and online for the public to see what their representatives are doing for them without driving all the way across the state to Columbus. I have been impressed with Mary’s understanding of the complexity of the utility, and with how hard she works to make sure NPPD customers are represented at the regional and national level; at the American Public Power Association’s Policy Makers Council and the Southwest Power Pool. Mary will continue to guide NPPD in pursuit of low-cost, dependable power and modern, clean technology in an all-of-the-above approach. Mary Harding is a proven leader who is sorely needed in these times of rapid change.