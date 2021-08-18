Kolache competition concludes

Even with the recipe in hand, Thulin turned to her mother for more information.

“She’s given me so many tips along the way,” Thulin said.

After baking just for her family, Thulin started selling her kolaches about four years ago. She doesn’t have social media and she doesn’t advertise her business, Connie’s Czech Baking. Still, she gets plenty of customers through word-of-mouth. Her most frequent orders are for weddings and funerals.

Gesch also bakes large quantities of kolaches in the three ovens she has at her Lincoln home. Her pastries are offered during fish fries at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Lincoln and she sells them at farmers markets.

The Bouc family kolache recipe has a secret ingredient or two that Gesch does not share with outsiders. However, she did share a kolache recipe in the handout she provided at her table on Sunday. She also sold wooden kolache presses. She plans to donate the proceeds to Saunders County Catholic Schools, where her niece and nephew are students.

Gesch learned to bake from her mother, Marie Bouc, who learned from her mother. In their honor, Gesch wore an embroidered apron of her grandmother’s during the contest.