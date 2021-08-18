Karloff submits response to recall 

WAHOO – In her defense statement to a recall petition, District 2 Saunders County Supervisor Doris Karloff noted that a special election will cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.
Karloff submitted her statement Aug. 11 and opened stating that a special election of this kind would cost taxpayers approximately $5,725 which County Clerk and Election Commissioner Patti Lindgren corroborated. Lindgren said this was a very rough estimate if the county were to hold a mail-in recall election. Although she did not give any figures on an in-person election, it could be even more costly.
Rhonda Carritt of Wahoo filed the recall petition against Karloff on July 21. Carritt claimed that Karloff “has not represented the best interests of the district” in her reason for the recall.
Carritt continued: “Choosing to ignore recommendations of the county planning board, favoring big business over its residents, putting personal and family gain above the residents and being out of touch with her constituents,” the statement read. “For this Karloff should be recalled.”
In May, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to grant Community Energy with a conditional use permit with several conditions attached to install a solar farm on 500 acres of Saunders County land south of Yutan. Karloff was not in attendance at this meeting.
While Carritt’s statement does not specify that this recall was related to the solar farm, Carritt confirmed it was in a phone call with the Wahoo Newspaper after the petition was filed. On Monday, Carritt said it was also related to other major decisions in Saunders County in the past several years, including when the county gave away water rights to Metropolitan Utility District (MUD) to provide water to the City of Omaha in the early 1990s and issues with Waste Connections in Mead in 2011.
While Waste Connections pulled their application for a landfill two miles south of Mead almost 10 years ago, Carritt feels it was “another bad decision” and it’s “what they are afraid of with the solar farm.”
For Carritt, the solar issue is “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”
“Enough is enough,” she said.
Karloff also discussed this solar project in her defense statement.
“In July-Sept. 2019 my family received the same letters about a solar project as 53 other landowners. My family had interest. I recused myself immediately, filed papers with the state and did not discuss nor vote on the issue, in order to maintain neutrality.”
Some of that land involved in the project belongs to Karloff’s son Chad who, like a handful of other residents, made the decision to lease their land for the next few decades for the solar farm.
Because of this conflict of interest, Karloff said she abstained from all discussion and action related to the solar farm regulations and permits which can be found in meeting minutes between February and May 2021. The minutes also reflect that Karloff, as chairperson, relinquished her power to District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton during agenda items connected to the solar topic.
“I have tried to do my best to make sure that I was doing everything legally correct,” Karloff said.
Carritt felt the opposite action was necessary in a situation like this and wished Karloff would have attended the public hearings prior to the approval of the conditional use permit. Carritt reported that at one of the hearings she said Karloff should resign or be recalled for this.
“She shouldn’t have been shocked because she would’ve been told,” Carritt said.
Now that Karloff has filed her defense statement, Lindgren has five days to prepare the 75 petitions and inform Carritt they are ready to pick up. Carritt technically only needed about 30 petitions since there are 20 signature lines on each one.
Carritt has 20 days to pick up the petitions and once she picks them up she has 30 days to gather at least 573 signatures from registered voters within District 2 and submit them to Lindgren. Lindgren will then work to certify the signatures and determine whether or not the recall petition was valid and an election would occur. An election date has not yet been set.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonews