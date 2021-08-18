Karloff submits response to recall 

Because of this conflict of interest, Karloff said she abstained from all discussion and action related to the solar farm regulations and permits which can be found in meeting minutes between February and May 2021. The minutes also reflect that Karloff, as chairperson, relinquished her power to District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton during agenda items connected to the solar topic.

“I have tried to do my best to make sure that I was doing everything legally correct,” Karloff said.

Carritt felt the opposite action was necessary in a situation like this and wished Karloff would have attended the public hearings prior to the approval of the conditional use permit. Carritt reported that at one of the hearings she said Karloff should resign or be recalled for this.

“She shouldn’t have been shocked because she would’ve been told,” Carritt said.

Now that Karloff has filed her defense statement, Lindgren has five days to prepare the 75 petitions and inform Carritt they are ready to pick up. Carritt technically only needed about 30 petitions since there are 20 signature lines on each one.