Jury trial rescheduled for Malmo murder

WAHOO – A jury trial has been rescheduled for a local murder case.

On Nov. 23, Kolton Barnes’ attorney, Matthew McDonald, waived his client’s right to a speedy trial and moved to continue the status/pretrial.

Barnes remains in custody after being charged with first degree murder and multiple other charges.

On July 15, Barnes’ fiancé, Kayla Matulka, was found stabbed to death in their Malmo home.

Barnes was charged with first degree murder, as well as cruelty to animals for killing the dog, a black Labrador retriever.

Matulka’s two young children were allegedly in the home at the time of the incident, and Barnes has been charged with two counts of child abuse as well.

Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin set the status/pretrial hearing for Jan. 25, 2021.

Originally the jury trial was scheduled for Nov. 16. A new date has not yet been set.

Barnes remains in jail on $5 million bond.

Court records also indicate the defense received 27 items for evidence, including multiple electronic devices, videos from businesses in Lincoln and Arlington and recorded interviews.