Hyde opens chiropractic practice

It was another sign, Hyde said, so she decided to take the leap and pursue a career in chiropractics. Hyde opted to not finish her exercise science degree because in Nebraska one does not need an undergrad degree to practice chiropractics. It did provide her the opportunity to save some money and start at Cleveland.

“I was really excited just to get into it,” Hyde said.

While attending Wesleyan, Hyde said she was able to intern with Findlay at his office. When she was at Cleveland University she came back to the practice for her preceptorship before becoming a chiropractor.

Findlay has seen Hyde grow from just a patient to a fellow chiropractor over the last seven years. He said it has been fun to see that growth as well as treat Hyde’s entire family. Findlay said he remembers Hyde being a hard worker during the internship, preceptorship and now as a full-time chiropractor.

“It’s been neat to see her grow but it's just very impressive to see the willingness to work and drive that she has,” Findlay said. “That has been something impressive throughout everything.”