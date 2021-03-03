Hyde opens chiropractic practice

LINCOLN – Dr. Kenzie Hyde first started going to the chiropractor for different sports injuries when she attended Waverly High School.
Between an unfathomable amount of rolled ankles, headaches and earaches and wrist issues, Hyde said chiropractics is the reason she is able to continue to do what she loved – being a setter for the Vikings volleyball team.
“This job came with a lot of running around on the court and for me that meant lots of rolled ankles,” Hyde said. “I don’t know how many times I rolled my ankle, but I know chiropractic care helped me get back on the court faster.”
After Hyde graduated from WHS in 2014, she began seeing Dr. Chuck Findlay who treated her for various injuries from high school and into collegiate sports.
Now, almost seven years since she was a patient of Findlay’s, she works side by side with Findlay at Findlay’s Chiropractic in Lincoln. In January, Hyde established her own practice called Hyde Family Chiropractics as an independent contractor and began renting out an office in Findlay’s.
Hyde said she works with a lot of pregnant patients and some athletes and focuses on a gentle technique when working with her patients. So far her patients have been a mix of people from Lincoln as well as a few Waverly community members.
“There’s been a lot of support from the Waverly community,” Hyde said.
Hyde grew up in Lincoln and lived there until her middle school closed. She transferred to District 145 and spent her school years from eighth grade until graduation at Waverly. Her family moved to Waverly during her senior year and she now has a brother, Cameron, who attends WHS.
Hyde played volleyball and tennis at WHS and competed in archery outside of school. During volleyball she
injured her wrist to the point where she had to have surgery. As a result of surgical complications, Hyde lost feeling in her wrist, which ultimately put the idea of going into chiropractic out of her head.
After graduating in 2014, Hyde attended College of St. Mary’s in Omaha where she played volleyball and tennis and studied exercise science. After one year, she transferred to Nebraska Wesleyan University where she also played tennis and continued her exercise science studies.
A few years into college, Hyde got the feeling back in her wrist. Around the same time, she heard a presentation from a representative at Cleveland University in Kansas City about the chiropractic field.
It was another sign, Hyde said, so she decided to take the leap and pursue a career in chiropractics. Hyde opted to not finish her exercise science degree because in Nebraska one does not need an undergrad degree to practice chiropractics. It did provide her the opportunity to save some money and start at Cleveland.
“I was really excited just to get into it,” Hyde said.
While attending Wesleyan, Hyde said she was able to intern with Findlay at his office. When she was at Cleveland University she came back to the practice for her preceptorship before becoming a chiropractor.
Findlay has seen Hyde grow from just a patient to a fellow chiropractor over the last seven years. He said it has been fun to see that growth as well as treat Hyde’s entire family. Findlay said he remembers Hyde being a hard worker during the internship, preceptorship and now as a full-time chiropractor.
“It’s been neat to see her grow but it's just very impressive to see the willingness to work and drive that she has,” Findlay said. “That has been something impressive throughout everything.”
Hyde said many chiropractors rent out a room at another practice when they start out so they don’t have to pay overhead on a building until they are more established. While she has thought about opening a practice in Waverly, Hyde said she has no plans to move from Findlay’s in the near future.
“Personally, I see myself staying here just because I love Dr. Findlay, Denise, all the staff that›s here,” Hyde said. “It’s a family-oriented office.”
Findlay said when Hyde approached him about opening her own practice he had recommended a few options including the independent contractor avenue.
“That affords her the opportunity to get built up, established and just get a feel for how an office runs,” Findlay said. “Then, she has the ability to go wherever she wants and take everything with her.”
Findlay said it’s been nice to be a part of Hyde’s journey and that it has brought up memories of when he started in chiropractic care 22 years ago.
“I have been really kind of excited to see the future for her,” Findlay said. “I think she's going to be a great asset to the profession, and (I am) really looking forward to just seeing her grow.”
Hyde attributes a lot to chiropractic, including feeling as though the field altered her life.
“Finding chiropractic literally changed my life so I wasn’t stuck at home, but instead out there doing the things I loved,” Hyde said.