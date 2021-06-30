house struck by lightning

WAHOO – A family lost their home near Wahoo after a lightning strike caught the structure on fire during last week’s storm.
Wahoo Fire Chief Cody Hull said a call was made to 911 at 2:28 a.m. last Thursday, June 24, reporting that a house was on fire. When the first crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming through the roof of the home at 3647 Browning Drive, just west of Lake Wanahoo.
Hull said the family originally called 911 when the house was struck by lightning, but did not report any fire at that time after searching the house. However, later they noticed smoke and called for the fire department. By then, all of the family members and their pets were safely out of the house.
The storm was still raging as the fire crews arrived on the scene, which created challenges for the firefighters.
“It was a tough fire because there were 65 mph winds and cloud-to-ground lightning at the time of the fire,” Hull said.
The high winds pushed the fire through the structure “like a blow torch,” Hull said. When firefighters got to the scene, they tried to initiate an offensive attack, but were not able to go inside the home, and had to switch to defensive mode for safety reasons. As a result, they were only able to fight the fire from the exterior until the blaze was under control at about 4 a.m.
“After we got the fire knocked down in the main level we were able to enter through the doors and extinguish hot spots,” Hull added.
Because of the storm, firefighters were not able to use the aerial trucks from Wahoo and Mead, which would have made fighting the fire a little easier, Hull said.
“We would’ve utilized the aerials to better manage and get at the fire easier,” he said.
The location of the home, outside of Wahoo city limits, also posed challenges. There are no hydrants in that area, so water had to be brought in from the north side of Wahoo, Hull said.
Along with Mead, fire departments from Weston, Malmo and Yutan were called in to help fight the blaze. Firefighters were on scene until just after 8 a.m., Hull said.
Hull said the state fire marshal’s office sent a representative to investigate the fire while it was still being fought. They determined the cause was the lightning strike.
Within hours of the fire, a relief effort was started to help the family, which lost all of their belongings and their home in the fire. Nick and Amy Chadwell and their two children, along with three dogs and one cat, lived in the home.
Amy Chadwell posted a photo on her Facebook page apparently taken from a vehicle that showed the house on fire. In the post she stated: “Our house was struck by lightning tonight and caught fire. Dogs, cats, kids and Nick and I are all safe. We have nothing. But we are OK.”
Redbone Ridge Trading Company in downtown Wahoo started a drive to collect money, gift cards, clothing and household goods for the family. A Go Fund Me page has also been started by The Potter Real Estate Group of Omaha to collect money for the family.
This was the first major house fire to take place in the Wahoo Fire District in about two years, according to Hull.
After the fire, Hull said the incident was a reminder for everyone that they should call 911 as soon as they smell an odd odor or feel that something is not right just to be on the safe side.
“We’re more than happy to come out and make sure everything is OK,” he said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.