house struck by lightning

“After we got the fire knocked down in the main level we were able to enter through the doors and extinguish hot spots,” Hull added.

Because of the storm, firefighters were not able to use the aerial trucks from Wahoo and Mead, which would have made fighting the fire a little easier, Hull said.

“We would’ve utilized the aerials to better manage and get at the fire easier,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The location of the home, outside of Wahoo city limits, also posed challenges. There are no hydrants in that area, so water had to be brought in from the north side of Wahoo, Hull said.

Along with Mead, fire departments from Weston, Malmo and Yutan were called in to help fight the blaze. Firefighters were on scene until just after 8 a.m., Hull said.

Hull said the state fire marshal’s office sent a representative to investigate the fire while it was still being fought. They determined the cause was the lightning strike.

Within hours of the fire, a relief effort was started to help the family, which lost all of their belongings and their home in the fire. Nick and Amy Chadwell and their two children, along with three dogs and one cat, lived in the home.