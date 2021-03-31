Gyhra finds flight path in aviation

“He’s just a great student,” Condello said. “He’s one of those guys that comes in everyday smiling and prepared for the lesson. That just makes my job easy, almost too easy at times.”

The farthest he’s flown is Kansas City, Mo. and he expects to fly to either Minneapolis, Minn. or somewhere in Oklahoma. Between school and regular flight lessons, Gyhra said balancing the two has been a learning lesson and that stress management is an important habit.

“Practicing stress management and dealing with flight school and high school, there’s lots of stress involved,” Gyhra said.

This is also something that Condello emphasizes when working with other students. He said he tries to compare it to the stress of driving a car for the first time. After a driver can accomplish the first time driving, everything is pretty much second nature.

“‘You can just get on the road and drive,” Condello said. “I like to compare flying to that where if you just stay with it, you persevere through any adversity that comes up. It’ll just become second nature and something you can do and really have fun with.”

For Gyhra, it has become second nature.