Get to know the five candidates for Wahoo school board

WAHOO – The Wahoo Board of Education has five candidates for the three seats that are up for election.

Three of the candidates are currently serving on the school board, while two are hoping to earn a place at the table.

The three incumbents are Rob Brigham, Lora Iversen and Brett Eddie. Challengers Di Pfeiffer and Bob Sullivan are also on the ballot.

The Wahoo Newspaper sent a list of questions covering various issues that face the local public school system. Their answers are listed in alphabetical order.

Eddie did not respond before press deadline, but check back later to see updated versions.

What is your background?

BRIGHAM: I am a graduate of Wahoo High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (finance) and the University of Nebraska College of Law. I am the CEO of JEO Consulting Group, Inc., and related companies.

I have served on the school board for nearly 24 years. I have also been active in multiple other community organizations and currently serve on the boards of the Greater Wahoo Development Foundation and the Wahoo Area Economic Development Advisory Board.

IVERSEN: My career started as an RN, BSN. I have spent the last 25-plus years working in the clinical research field supporting the conduct of clinical trials to study new treatments for various health problems. I am current working remotely for Seagen, a biotech company based in Bothell, Washington, leading global teams who run oncology clinical trials. I started serving on the board of education in January 2019.

PFEIFFER: Mother of four adult children/grandmother of four/State Farm agent for 27 years/member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. I have served on the board of directors for the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce, Saunders County Head Start and Wahoo TeamMates. I am active in Wahoo PTO, Music Boosters and Athletic Boosters when my children attended Wahoo Public Schools

SULLIVAN: I have been in the private practice of law since 1994, and also served as the city attorney for Hastings, Nebraska, and other local governmental agencies for over 15 years. In 2016, I was elected to the Hastings Public School Board, on which I served for 3 1/2 years before moving back to Wahoo. I was the president of the Adams County Bar Association, a member of the Nebraska State Bar Young Lawyers Association Board, and I have served on various boards for volunteer groups, including the Hastings Literacy Program, The Edge Youth Group, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hastings, the American Red Cross, and served as President of the St. Cecilia Catholic Church parish council. I am currently on the State Records Board, the St. Wenceslaus Parish Council and the Saunders Catholic Schools Advancement Committee.

Why are you running for school board?

BRIGHAM: I am passionate about education, our school and our community and would love to have the opportunity to continue to help shape the direction for the good of our students, parents, staff and the entire community.

IVERSEN: My desire to serve on the school board has not changed since I first ran. I want to ensure that we are providing the best educational opportunities to the children of our district so we prepare them to be positively contributing citizens in our community or whatever community they live.

PFEIFFER: I want to be an advocate for parents and teachers in our district. I would like to see greater transparency to parents and guardians of what is happening in our classrooms, such as surveys that are being done by and on all students two to three times per year. I plan to stay on top of what is happening with the Nebraska Board of Education and be ready to stand against them if they attempt to overreach their power. I would also work to repair the public’s trust of our district.

SULLIVAN: I am offering my fairly unique experience (combined) as a parent of five children, an attorney who has advised school board and other local governmental bodies through well over 350 public meetings, and as a former school board member of a large school district in Nebraska, which had an annual budget of over $40,000,000.If voters would like me to try and help keep up the work of supporting and improving the high quality of education at Wahoo Public Schools, I am willing to do so and would be honored to serve.

The facilities improvement project at the middle school/high school has been a polarizing topic for the community. What are your thoughts on the project? Why was it necessary? If you feel it was not necessary, how should the district have dealt with the lack of space and other issues the project will address?

BRIGHAM: I am a firm supporter of the project to address overcrowding in each of our buildings as a result of growth in the number of students. Over any 10-year period starting in the 1997-98 school year, our enrollment has increased by 1 to 2% annually. As several new housing developments in and around Wahoo continue to take shape, I have every belief that this will continue, if not accelerate. After the last bond issue failed, we were encouraged to look to alternative financing rather than another bond issue. We are utilizing a provision within the Nebraska State Statutes that allows a school district to create a joint public agency (in our case, with the Educational Service Unit that serves Wahoo Public Schools) to finance a project through a lease arrangement utilizing the building fund levy. The building fund levy is already part of our total levy, as we have been saving for several years to help offset the cost of a future project. Our total levy will not change as a result of the project, the building fund levy will be used to pay the lease which will be used to pay off the financed portion of the project.

IVERSEN: With Wahoo being located between Omaha and Lincoln, it is continuing to grow as people are looking for smaller towns to raise their families. The facilities improvement project is necessary to accommodate the current and upcoming rate of growth. While we are blessed to have two strong schools in our town, it unfortunately causes tensions and divides the community. The facilities improvement project is not intended to cause competition. It is merely to ensure for students who choose to attend the public school have adequate space and facilities to support their education. The plans are centered around the most problematic areas such as cafeteria space, classroom space (which includes gym space for education), HVAC repairs and improvements, parking and other areas we have identified as top priorities. There is nothing extravagant in the plans for the school. Unfortunately, the cost of construction has significantly increased since we originally tried to pass a bond to support the needs. If we had been able to pass this bond when we originally tried, we would have gotten much more for our money. But we are where we are at. Unfortunately, hindsight is 20/20.

PFEIFFER: To see a new $40 million high school being built on the vote of six board members was not a good decision. Additional classroom and lunchroom space was desperately needed, but to approve a project of this size without a vote of the people has resulted in mistrust of our administration and board. I frequently visit with taxpayers in my office and believe a bond issue could have easily passed if the failed bond issue from a few years ago would have been scaled back to simply take care of our crowding issues.

SULLIVAN: While I was a member of the Hastings Public School Board, we wrapped up a long project of updating and expanding all five of our grade school buildings. I voted to approve construction contracts, engineering contracts, change orders, and financial expenditures because adequate facilities are very important for excellence in education, and excellent schools are essential for the entire community. If we need space for more students, we have to find a way to provide that space.

Property taxes are an issue, especially with increasing property valuations in the district creating higher tax bills for local taxpayers. How will you keep taxes low while providing excellent educational and extracurricular opportunities for Wahoo Public School students?

BRIGHAM: As a district, we only control what we spend, not the source of the funding. The source of the funding is a matter of state law, which puts much of the burden on local property taxes.

As to spending, I look at two things. One is our annual increase in spending. For a number of years now, our average increase in overall spending is less than 3%, which I feel is exceptional, especially given annual inflation and that enrollment is increasing 1-2% per year and every new student adds to the overall cost. The other thing I watch closely is how much we spend per student. Our most recent cost per student (2020-21 school year) is $13,194, which is lower than the state average ($14,495), the other schools in our conference average ($14,248), and the other Saunders County schools average ($17,196). In fact, there are only 17 school districts out of 244 in the entire state with a lower cost per student and only three of those have smaller enrollments.

IVERSEN: The board is committed to keeping tax asking as low as possible. However, as with everything else, costs associated with educating the students of our district are increasing as well. Accordingly, there needs to be funds to support that.

PFEIFFER: Property taxes are a major concern for most of our district residents. My personal residence assessment took a 30% increase over last year’s figure. We all (city, county and school) have to work together to figure out how to bring our property taxes down. I question how WPS accumulated over $10 million in a “special building fund,” which is being used as our down payment on the new high school. It appears we have been overtaxed over the past several years to build that account to this level.

SULLIVAN: “Keep taxes low?” We shouldn’t kid ourselves. This is an implausible short-term goal in today’s world where the local public school is expected to assume so many parental duties for a large portion of the youth in the district. Hopefully Wahoo Public Schools is not as inundated as Hastings Public Schools, but I suspect there are some similarities. Our state and federal governments are misusing our schools and our educators in this regard. Schools are unsuccessfully used to try and fill the gap created by an economy and a culture which requires too many two-income homes and which exists with an overwhelming number of single-parent homes which are sometimes strapped for the finances and the time it takes to attend to all parental duties. If our teachers could focus on teaching math, science, literature, history and other core subjects, education would take a fraction of the taxes it demands today and our graduates would enter college and/or the workforce prepared for success. The best way to reduce taxes is to assist and support parents instead of trying to replace them with more government programs and more services through the school. When parents are truly the primary educators of their own children, teachers get to teach and the need for a long list of costly programs and services is rendered unnecessary. This isn’t meant to denigrate families which do not have a mother and a father in the home with the child. Many very successful and happy people have grown up in a home which did not have both parents or either parent. This is merely the recognition that the best environment for a child is typically to be raised in the same home as their loving mother and loving father, and the best way to create a civilized society is to encourage families to take care of themselves so civil authorities do not have to try to govern moral and behavioral matters.

The Board of Education was asked by some patrons of the district to take a public stance on the issue of state standards for sex education. Do you think the board should have done so? If so, why? If not, why?

BRIGHAM: We did take a public stance on the state standards for sex education as noted in the letter dated July 15, 2021 that was sent to parents, shared on our website and social media accounts and discussed in an article with the Wahoo Newspaper sometime in July or August of the same year.

In the letter we stated, “Regardless of the outcome of the second or future drafts (by the State School Board), the district is under no obligation to adopt the state health standards and, at this point, there isn’t any conversation about moving away from what we currently utilize at Wahoo Public Schools for health education.” My position has not changed, nor am I aware of any conversation to the contrary among board members.

There were requests to put the state standards for sex education on the board agenda. We generally only include things on the agenda that are necessary for informational purposes for the board or that require board action. Since we were not obligated to or contemplating adopting the proposed standards, there was no reason to put them on the agenda.

IVERSEN: There was no reason to take a public stance on it. There were no changes planned to our curriculum.

PFEIFFER: The board should have taken a stand on Comprehensive Sex Education (CSE) after parents and concerned citizens filled the room several months in a row at the WPS monthly board meetings asking that a letter be sent to the NDOE stating we were not interested in the state mandating new health standards. Parents were unable to get this item on the monthly agenda after several requests, so all we could do was speak during the public comments period. Many other districts across Nebraska did send letters, which resulted in the NDOE tabling the topic. I continue to attend the monthly NDOE meetings because many of us fear they will still try to sneak it through. Several other issues will be appearing over the next few years and we need a board who will take a strong stand. Title IX will be in jeopardy when we have boys who want to compete as girls. WPS has had so many amazing female athletes who have gone on to successful collegiate careers. School records and athletic scholarships will be a thing of the past for our female athletes unless we have board members strong enough to stand up for them. The “wait and see” approach will not be good enough.

SULLIVAN: First, and this is important to recognize, the standards were not standards on sex education. They were actually supposed to be the standards on health education. Health Education Standards were expected to address things such as physical education (PE) and nutrition in our schools. We now know that several activists were allowed to inject comprehensive sexual education and critical race theory into the proposed standards, including many concepts which were not age-appropriate. This was done without the knowledge of some (maybe all) of the teachers who helped draft the proposed standards, and caused an enormous amount of criticism from parents, grandparents and educators across the state as well as a large number of local public school boards. The Department of Education eventually abandoned the draft standards. The Wahoo School Board could have joined the other school boards who rejected the proposed standards so the Nebraska Department of Education and the activists could plainly see that efforts to turn Wahoo’s schools into social engineering centers will never be accepted by Wahoo’s parents or its K-12 educators. I would have voted to do so had I been on the board at the time.

What are the other key issues facing Wahoo Public Schools and how do you feel the school board should deal with them?

(Brigham did not provide an answer)

IVERSEN: I don’t have anything to note.

PFEIFFER: Supporting our teachers and staff. They are being challenged like never before with new curriculums and revised methods of teaching. Having a granddaughter in third grade and a grandson in kindergarten, I don’t want to find out five years from now that the new curriculum wasn’t so good after all. WPS has already lost some amazing teachers, and I would hate to see others follow them out the front door.

SULLIVAN: I believe Wahoo Public Schools has done an excellent job in educating students. It looks like Wahoo is going to see a significant amount of growth in upcoming years. At the same time, we are told that we are about to enter into a recession. In the midst of this, we have already witnessed an attempt to inject inappropriate content and programs into our educational system in Nebraska, similar to what has happened in other states. The challenge is to improve an already excellent education for our youth, which is based in truth, prepares them for a lifetime of continued learning, and remains true to the faith and family values which has made Wahoo a great and very attractive community.

