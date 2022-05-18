Fun run fundraiser to return to Camp Creek in June

WAVERLY – Whether mild, muggy or muddy, the Camp Creek Threshers showgrounds will again play host this year to the Waverly Area Community Fun Run.

The 5K run, which takes place on Saturday, June 4, has a decade-long history of supporting Waverly’s running community and raising money for local causes. Organizer Jason Babcock said proceeds from the event have provided funding for Waverly Parks and Recreation, including in the form of a bench at Wayne Park and of youth soccer goals.

Registration is $30 for the 5K run and is $15 for the one-mile run that follows.

This year’s event is the second in a row sponsored by the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund, and the money collected will again support GWAFF’s fundraising efforts for the Waverly Aquatic Center. Last year’s run raised just over $3,000, Babcock said.

He said his goals for the fun run and GWAFF’s goals for the aquatic center are well-aligned.

“It’s good for people to get outside, and providing those opportunities in Waverly is very important,” Babcock said.

Babcock said the run is unique among 5Ks in that it is held on a closed, cross-country course, away from roads.

“There’s not very many publicly held runs like this where you’re off course or you’re off the road,” he said.

GWAFF President Abbey Pascoe said runners should register sooner than later; the deadline to receive a T-shirt with registration is May 21. Babcock said nearly 80 people registered last year, and Pascoe thinks the more, the merrier.

“I think last year was the best turnout we’ve had thus far, so we’re hoping to beat that,” Pascoe said.

Check-in begins on June 4 at 7 a.m., and the 5K begins at 8 a.m. The one-mile run follows at 9 a.m. More information for the run can be found on facebook.com/WaverlyAreaCommunityRun.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.