Forgery suspect arrested after pursuit

WAHOO – A man suspected in multiple forgery cases was apprehended after a pursuit ended in Ashland last week.

According to a press release from the Wahoo Police Department, an officer observed the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck at 11:47 p.m. on Jan. 18 that matched the description of a vehicle driven by a person suspected of carrying out several incidents of forgery in the area during the previous week.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle after learning that the license plate on the pickup truck was fictitious. The driver fled the scene, and the police officer initiated a pursuit.

After a short chase, the suspect was apprehended near Ashland and taken into custody. Officers discovered evidence in the vehicle and a silver revolver.

The driver has been identified as Lloyd R Torske, white male, 35 years old, from Iowa.

The pickup truck involved in the pursuit had been stolen from Pottawattamie County in Iowa.

Torske was booked in the Saunders County Correctional Center for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a prohibited weapon by a felon, theft by receiving over $5000, felony flight to avoid arrest, and forgery. This is an ongoing investigation.

The Wahoo Police Department was assisted by the Saunders County Sheriffs’ Office, Yutan Police Department, Ashland Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.