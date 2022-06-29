Five Waverly boys celebrate Eagle Scout accomplishment together

WAVERLY – The sun was beating down on Father’s Day afternoon, when five Waverly Boy Scouts saw more than a decade of hard work reflected in a silver badge and a new distinction reserved for a select few: Eagle Scout.

The temperature touched triple digits, and a sharp wind blew from the southeast, threatening to knock down the boys’ “Trail to Eagle” photo shrines under a pavilion on the Camp Ashland National Guard grounds.

But if they had learned anything since joining Scouts as kids, the five young men were nothing if not prepared.

The new Eagle Scouts – Dominic Delahoyde, Landon Wyman, Jack Michael and brothers Ben Hartman and Zac Hartman – have known each other since their Cub Scout days, when the thought of becoming an Eagle Scout was no more than an abstraction. It’s estimated that only four of every 100 Cub Scouts earns their Eagle Scout badge.

But Wyman says it was his plan from the beginning.

“As a Cub Scout, I always said I wanted to be an Eagle Scout,” he said during his speech at the Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony.

To earn the title of Eagle Scout, one must advance through the first six stages of Boy Scouts – Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star and Life – and earn 21 merit badges, 12 of which are requirements. Those include badges for personal fitness, lifesaving, communications, environmental science, first aid and citizenship in the community, nation and world.

From there, a Scout must serve in a leadership role in their troop and complete a service project with the intention of aiding a community or religious group. Michael built a new playset at Bethlehem Covenant Church near Waverly to replace a worn-out wooden set. Delahoyde and the Hartman brothers completed landscaping projects at their churches. And Wyman installed 50 new plant identification signs in the Wayne Park Arboretum to replace others that were damaged.

Despite the extensive list of requirements, the five boys said the end goal of reaching the Eagle Scout rank was always in sight. According to former Troop 76 Scoutmaster Jerry Thraen, who gave the Eagle Charge speech at the Honor Ceremony, the boys’ duty now is to practice what it means to be an Eagle Scout in their daily lives. The Scout Oath and Scout Law should take on new meanings, he said.

“Becoming an Eagle Scout is a great accomplishment. Living as an Eagle Scout is a great responsibility,” Thraen said.

An Eagle Scout has five responsibilities, Thraen said: to pursue and live in honor, loyalty, courage, service and vision. Each pillar is represented with a symbol on the Eagle Scout badge.

“As a leader, you must now blaze your own trail,” Thraen said. “You must look far into the future. Many people will follow you. Only with vision will you lead them in the right direction.”

Whether it’s sunk in yet how the boys’ scouting experiences will impact their lives, Thraen said the pillars represented on the badge will lead them down the right path.

“What is important as you move forward, if you stick to the Eagle Charge, you’ll be successful in everything you do,” Thraen said.

What makes their ascendance to the highest scout rank more impressive, said Master of Ceremonies Brian Johnson, is that the boys completed their Eagle Scout projects at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited their access to supplies and outside help.

“They had a completely different challenge that they had to (work through) while they were doing this,” Johnson said.

To commemorate their achievement, Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes made proclamations for each scout and designated five dates in late June as holidays in Waverly. June 20 was Dominic Delahoyde Day, June 21 was Zac Hartman Day, June 22 was Ben Hartman Day, June 23 was Jack Michael Day and June 24 was Landon Wyman Day.

Like a graduation ceremony, the Eagle Scout Court Honor Ceremony signifies the end of a chapter in life and releases young people into the world to apply the skills they’ve learned. The five new Eagle Scouts still have their high school graduations ahead of them, but the self-motivation that went into earning their badges will bear more personal significance.

“Unlike graduating high school or college, you don’t have to finish so many classes,” Ben Hartman said. “It’s pretty much all on your own time. You have to work for it until you get it.”

“This is all self-driven,” Delahoyde said.

In their own speeches, though, the boys had many people to thank for helping them get to this point – parents, grandparents, friends, scoutmasters and their fellow scouts. Delahoyde, Michael, Wyman and the Hartman brothers followed the Trail to Eagle together, joining each other for meetings, fundraisers and remote camping trips.

Their favorite scouting experience was a consensus – a trip to the Boundary Waters canoeing area in Minnesota, where they camped and floated for a week in the wilderness. They embarked on the trip and returned together in one piece. To reach the Eagle Scout rank in the same year was meaningful for them.

“We can be like, ‘We did this,’” Zac Hartman said. “It’s not just me.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.