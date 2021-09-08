First group completes Problem Solving Court

Justin Johnson, Dean and Daniel Johnson were examples of this. They had lengthy records, some longer than others, with many charges drug-related. They had alcohol and substance abuse issues and had failed treatment in the past.

But they worked through the program’s phases successfully.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are so proud of all three of you,” Marroquin said during the ceremony.

As she talked about each one of the men, she noted what they were like when they began the program. There were times, especially in the beginning, when they didn’t think the men would make it through. But they were proven wrong. And the result was not only graduating from Problem Solving Court, but having their charges officially dismissed by the judge after successfully completing the program.

Justin Johnson, who was willing to speak publicly about his situation earlier this year by participating in an interview with the Wahoo Newspaper, has been sober for one year and nine months. He has been asked to run a sober living house.

Dean is the co-chair of the Oxford House, a sober living facility also in Omaha. He helped set up a detox bar in Omaha and has reestablished a relationship with his daughter. He, too, was a part of the Wahoo Newspaper interview earlier this year.