First-ever therapy dog brings sunshine to Eagle Elementary

The school also needed to send out a letter to inform parents to determine if there are any allergies or concerns with having Mazy at the school.

Mazy can only attend school if Allen is present.

“I can’t just leave her with someone randomly,” Allen said. “If someone else wants to train themselves then that’s just the point of being part of being a certified pet therapy team.”

Mazy’s timing is perfect, too. Because of all the challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic and summer vacation being so close, the year is starting to take a toll on both students and staff.

“The year’s become long,” Allen said. “Just having her here as an emotional outlet or support for breaks, which she would be doing all the time. I think the timing of it has been kind of nice, as we end this pretty challenging year.”

For now, Mazy will only be attending Eagle once a week and will be the only therapy dog for the district. She will also only be at Eagle and not at other schools in the district.

Despite the process taking two years, Mazy has been worth the wait.

“It really is a trial run at this point to see,” Flohr said. “I think it’s gone incredibly well, really better than I even imagined.”