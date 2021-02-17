Extreme cold causes rolling blackouts, school closures

The length of time for the blackouts was not dictated by the local utilities. Hurst said NPPD determined which areas were affected.

Classes were cancelled Monday and Tuesday across the area because of the cold. School officials said the decision to close was based on the safety of the students, many of whom walk or ride buses to school.

Wahoo Superintendent Brandon Lavaley said the additional days off used up the remaining snow/weather-related days the district has built into the calendar.

“We have had a rough go with the weather this second semester. We just want to thank everyone for their patience as we try to do our best to keep kids in school and try and get in all of our extra-curricular activities,” Lavaley said at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

Lavaley said teachers may have to make up a day or two at the end of the year to fulfill their contract if more bad weather closes school over the next three months. However, the superintendent said he is confident that the students will meet their required time spent in the classroom and doesn’t anticipate adding student days at the end of the school year.