Extreme cold causes rolling blackouts, school closures

WAHOO – Temperatures below zero during daylight hours and rolling electrical blackouts made the early part of the week a frigid nightmare.
Saunders County and the rest of the Midwest was blanketed by an arctic air mass that created a high temperature of -5 on Monday and 2 below on Tuesday. The temperature plunged to -21 Monday night in Wahoo, according to accuweather.com. Winds pushed the “feels like” temperature even lower, prompting wind chill warnings for the entire state.
The extreme weather caused issues with electricity usage across the country that resulted in temporary interruptions in service. Wahoo Utilities General Manager Ryan Hurst reported a two-hour interruption in electric service on Tuesday that began at 8:39 a.m. and affected half of Wahoo.
These interruptions are called “rolling blackouts.” Hurst said when too much power is drained from the system, the main supplier has to kill the power to entire sections of the grid to reduce the amount of electricity being used.
Hurst said the rolling blackouts are dictated by the power suppliers. Wahoo Utilities purchases electricity from Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), according to Hurst. Southwest Power Pool (SPP), a wholesale provider that covers a 17-state region from the Canadian border to Texas, provides electricity to NPPD and all of the other public power districts in the state.
The extensive cold temperatures across the nation led to record energy demand in the SPP region. Hurst said this was coupled with a reduction in energy production in parts of the SPP area as wind turbines in Texas were shut down because of weather and another large facility is off line.
The unprecedented increase in usage stressed the system, which threatened service reliability.
“In our history as a grid operator, this is an unprecedented event and marks the first time SPP has ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service,” Lanny Nickell, SPP’s executive vice president and chief operating officer said in a statement published by the Omaha World-Herald on Monday. “It’s a last resort that we understand puts a burden on our member utilities and the customers they serve, but it’s a step we’re consciously taking to prevent circumstances from getting worse.”
On Monday SPP raised its emergency alert to level 3 and asked members to cut back consumption. As the situation worsened, SPP warned its customers that energy curtailments would be necessary to balance the supply and demand of electricity.
Hurst said an overload of the electrical system creates a “cascading effect” that could damage equipment.
NPPD began asking its customers to voluntarily conserve energy on Monday to prevent widespread and longer-lasting outages. Wahoo Utilities warned its customers through social media that rolling blackouts could occur Monday and Tuesday.
While Hurst remained hopeful Wahoo would dodge the rolling blackouts, on Tuesday morning half of Wahoo spent time in the dark. Hurst said Wahoo’s grid is divided into two circuits. One circuit is fed by NPPD, while the other is connected to the power plant in Wahoo.
The Wahoo power plant is only used in emergencies, Hurst said. They began running the plant on Monday to supply power to part of Wahoo as well as the entire system.
“We’ve been running all day (Monday and Tuesday) to offset power usage in Wahoo and to help the grid across the state,” he said.
The half of Wahoo that remained with power Monday and Tuesday included Saunders Medical Center, South Haven and other health care or elder care facilities. Hurst said it was a priority for NPPD to keep these services running.
In addition to enduring rolling blackouts, customers across the area were asked to only use power for necessities. The utilities requested customers delay activities like baking, doing laundry and running space heaters until after the shortage is over. Small things like shutting off extra lights, unplugging electronics and appliances that are not being used, shutting blinds and shades and lowering the thermostat to 68 degrees at night were also suggested.
Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), which supplies power to parts of Saunders County, asked its larger customers to curtail usage along with the suggestions for residential users to cut their power consumption. At 12:09 p.m. Monday, the utility began coordinated outages in the Omaha area, beginning in the Bellevue area, but were stopped by mid-afternoon.
Hurst said Wahoo Utilities worked with its largest customers to conserve energy, including Darling International and Omaha Steel.
“They’re doing what they can to keep their load low,” Hurst added.
The rolling blackouts on Tuesday morning affected OPPD customers in the Leshara and Woodcliff areas.
Janece Mollhoff of Ashland, who represents District 7 on the OPPD board of directors said people taking little steps to cut back electric consumption can make a big difference in a situation like this.
“The measures OPPD customers are taking is helping reduce demand, so that helps,” she said Monday in a comment on Facebook.
Butler Public Power District (BPPD) customers in western Saunders County experienced power outages on Monday and Tuesday. After the first blackout on Monday, BPPD indicated in a post on its Facebook page that they were not made aware of the possibility of service interruptions before the blackouts occurred. The utility provided regular updates Facebook page. Comments on these posts indicated outages were experienced in areas near Malmo, rural Weston, Loma and Brainard.
Tuesday’s blackouts affected all of BPPD’s eastern section, which includes Abie, Bruno, Linwood, Brainard, Dwight, Valparaiso and Prague and the western half of Butler County, according to the utilities’ Facebook post.
The length of time for the blackouts was not dictated by the local utilities. Hurst said NPPD determined which areas were affected.
Classes were cancelled Monday and Tuesday across the area because of the cold. School officials said the decision to close was based on the safety of the students, many of whom walk or ride buses to school.
Wahoo Superintendent Brandon Lavaley said the additional days off used up the remaining snow/weather-related days the district has built into the calendar.
“We have had a rough go with the weather this second semester. We just want to thank everyone for their patience as we try to do our best to keep kids in school and try and get in all of our extra-curricular activities,” Lavaley said at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.
Lavaley said teachers may have to make up a day or two at the end of the year to fulfill their contract if more bad weather closes school over the next three months. However, the superintendent said he is confident that the students will meet their required time spent in the classroom and doesn’t anticipate adding student days at the end of the school year.
The polar plunge also affected natural gas customers. Hurst said the market “went crazy” even before the extreme cold because of high demand. The natural gas industry also experienced a reduction in production when wellheads froze over in Texas and Kansas.
Prices increased as demand began to outmatch supply, Hurst said. Wahoo Utilities buys as much natural gas as possible at a fixed price and is able to use what they have stored for now, but he anticipates they will have to purchase gas at higher rates soon.
“It could cause an increase in rates for the next few months,” he said.
Many power plants run on natural gas. Some are struggling to get enough to operate, Hurst said. That is not the case in Wahoo, however.
“We have the ability to run on natural gas but we’re running on straight diesel right now,” he said on Tuesday morning.