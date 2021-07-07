Empire crowned Eastern League Tournament Champs

WAVERLY – The Waverly Empire Senior Legion baseball team secured four straight victories and were crowned Eastern League Tournament champions.
The tourney started with a pair of victories on June 29 over Crete and Ashland.
Waverly scored four runs in the first inning and rolled to the 9-4 win over the Cardinals.
Riley Marsh came through with two base hits, including a double and drove in two runs.
Wyatt Fanning went 2-for-4 with a double and scored two runs for Empire against Crete.
Landon Oelke led Empire with three RBI.
Levi Powell worked two perfect innings and earned the victory on the mound.
Five hours later, Waverly scored an 8-2 victory over Ashland.
The game was tied at two going into the top of the eighth inning when Empire broke the game open with six runs.
Kaden Harris started the inning with a double and scored on a single by Payton Engel.
Powell walked with the bases loaded to deliver another run and Marsh was hit by a pitch to score Engel.
A single from Oelke scored Caleb Herrell and Powell.
Marsh capped the scoring when he crossed the plate on a fielder’s choice.
Engel finished 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI.
Waverly hitters were issued six walks, but also struck out a combined 14 times.
Pitchers Nash Peterson and Sam Bentjen combined to throw eight solid innings.
Ashland finished with just four hits and two runs and the Waverly pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts.
Empire remained on a roll when they were able to get past Nebraska City 7-4 on June 30 in Nebraska City.
Empire took control of the game in the third inning with four runs and scored three more in the top of the seventh to take a 7-1 lead. Nebraska City scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Waverly was able to hang on for the win.
Powell drove in three runs for Empire and Herrell, Marsh and Fanning also drove in runs.
Engel did work on the mound working into the seventh inning before tiring. He allowed six hits and four runs in six innings of work while securing the victory.
The win put Empire into the league championship game against a tough Omaha
Roncalli squad.
Roncalli led 2-0 until Waverly was finally able to break through with three in the fifth inning.
Empire scored three runs without the benefit of a base hit, taking full advantage of three Roncalli errors.
Oelke added insurance when he singled home Marsh in the sixth inning.
Jake Bream earned the win in relief after allowing two hits and no runs in two innings of work.
The four straight wins in league tourney play improved Empire’s season record to 11-13-1.
