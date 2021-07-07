Empire crowned Eastern League Tournament Champs

A single from Oelke scored Caleb Herrell and Powell.

Marsh capped the scoring when he crossed the plate on a fielder’s choice.

Engel finished 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI.

Waverly hitters were issued six walks, but also struck out a combined 14 times.

Pitchers Nash Peterson and Sam Bentjen combined to throw eight solid innings.

Ashland finished with just four hits and two runs and the Waverly pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts.

Empire remained on a roll when they were able to get past Nebraska City 7-4 on June 30 in Nebraska City.

Empire took control of the game in the third inning with four runs and scored three more in the top of the seventh to take a 7-1 lead. Nebraska City scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Waverly was able to hang on for the win.

Powell drove in three runs for Empire and Herrell, Marsh and Fanning also drove in runs.