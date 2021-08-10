District 145 Pre-K to sixth grade will wear masks 

WAVERLY – After initially calling to only recommend wearing masks, District 145 will now be requiring students and staff in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth to wear masks, according to the return to school plan.
The return to school plan is published on the website at https://www.district145.org/page/covid-19-arp-esser and includes information on face coverings, social distancing and quarantine for the 2021-2022 school year starting Aug. 13.
Director of Learning Angie Plugge reported at the District 145 Schools Board of Education meeting on Aug. 3 that the district would be “face covering friendly,” and recommend masks to those unvaccinated and optional for those who are vaccinated. However, Plugge also mentioned that the district was waiting on a recommendation or directive from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department in reference to students under 12 years old.
Just days later, staff, students and parents were informed on Saturday, Aug. 7 that masks would be required for younger students until the end of the school day on Friday, Sept. 17.
The reason for the change in policy steams from a recommendation from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department related to changing circumstances with the pandemic.
“Included in these circumstances would be: a recent increase in the prevalence of COVID-19 in the area, the high probability of school disruption for a large number of students and staff members due to isolation and quarantine requirements, increased numbers of COVID-19 outbreaks amongst children in daycare and summer camps and children aged 11 and under not yet receiving access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” the email to patrons read.
According to the return to school plan, students and staff in pre-kindergarten to sixth grade will be required to wear masks inside the school building but not while in outdoor settings including outdoor extracurricular activities.
For seventh grade through 12th grade, students and staff will not be required to wear face coverings, but the email states that this could change “if it is necessary to control a COVID-19 outbreak to keep schools open.”
For all grades in the district, students and staff are required to wear masks while riding school transportation vehicles in accordance with the CDC’s directive.
Visitors and volunteers for grades pre-kindergarten through fifth are “allowed during regular school with the exception of lunch” and will be required to wear face coverings. Visitors must be approved by administration.
Visitors and volunteers for grades sixth through 12th are also allowed with the exception of lunch and are required to wear masks “in sixth grade classrooms with students present.”
“Face coverings are optional for vaccinated individuals and strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals with the exception of volunteers and/or visitors working with sixth grade students,” the plan states.
If one is exposed to COVID-19 and wearing a mask or vaccinated, the student or staff member is able to self monitor with no quarantine. However, if one is exposed to the disease and not wearing a mask or they are unvaccinated, they will be required to follow quarantine protocol. Those testing positive must isolate.
Similar to last year, the district will also operate under an enhanced cleaning process and be changing out air vents more frequently. There will be hand sanitizer available and signage encouraging hand washing and other respiratory etiquette.
In the district-wide email, the administration emphasized that the goal is to “keep students and staff safe while keeping them in school” and that the current plan is not permanent.
“This plan is temporary which will give us the opportunity to monitor the situation and make changes accordingly,” the email states.
According to the email, anyone asking about the plan can reach out to Plugge at angela.plugge@district145.org or Worrell at cory.worrell@district145.org.
