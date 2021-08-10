District 145 Pre-K to sixth grade will wear masks 

According to the return to school plan, students and staff in pre-kindergarten to sixth grade will be required to wear masks inside the school building but not while in outdoor settings including outdoor extracurricular activities.

For seventh grade through 12th grade, students and staff will not be required to wear face coverings, but the email states that this could change “if it is necessary to control a COVID-19 outbreak to keep schools open.”

For all grades in the district, students and staff are required to wear masks while riding school transportation vehicles in accordance with the CDC’s directive.

Visitors and volunteers for grades pre-kindergarten through fifth are “allowed during regular school with the exception of lunch” and will be required to wear face coverings. Visitors must be approved by administration.

Visitors and volunteers for grades sixth through 12th are also allowed with the exception of lunch and are required to wear masks “in sixth grade classrooms with students present.”

“Face coverings are optional for vaccinated individuals and strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals with the exception of volunteers and/or visitors working with sixth grade students,” the plan states.